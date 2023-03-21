Russia-Ukraine War: Wagner Group To Lose Significant Number Of Troops, Informs UK Intel

Thousands of Russian prisoners who fought as mercenaries for the Wagner Group will soon be granted pardons and released. This is information based on the assessment of British Intelligence, which was released by the British Ministry of Defence.

The Wagner Group, a paramilitary force controlled by the Kremlin, has emerged as a dominant player in the Ukraine conflict, leading offensives on strategic towns like Soledar, Popasna, and Lysychansk. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the United Kingdom has reported that the group has experienced significant growth over the past year, largely due to the enlistment of convicts from Russia's correctional facilities.

However, the most recent intelligence report reveals that in the near future, numerous Russian inmates who served as mercenaries for the Wagner Group are expected to receive pardons and be set free.

According to the report, the recruitment of prisoners by Wagner reached its zenith in the autumn of 2022, with prisoners being granted sentence reductions after serving a six-month stint. Despite the likelihood that around half of the prisoners who joined the group were either injured or killed, evidence from Russia indicates that the organization intends to honor its commitment to release those who survived.

What does the report say?

“In the coming weeks, thousands of Russian convicts who have fought for Wagner Group are likely to be pardoned and released. Wagner prisoner recruitment peaked in autumn 2022, with inmates being offered commutation of their sentences after six months of service. Although approximately half of the prisoners recruited have likely been killed or wounded, evidence from Russia suggests the group is following through on its promise to free survivors," reads the report.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reported that certificates given to released Wagner veterans bear the official endorsement of President Putin's decree. As a result, with the likelihood of Wagner being prohibited from recruiting additional prisoners, the group's personnel predicament will deteriorate further. Furthermore, the sudden arrival of often violent offenders, many of whom possess recent and traumatic combat experience, will pose a significant challenge to Russia's wartime society.