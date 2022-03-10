Russia-Ukraine War: WarnerMedia To 'pause Business Operations', Stop Broadcast In Russia

Amid Russia's offensive against Ukraine, which has been underway for 15 days now, numerous strong decisions have been taken against the Vladimir Putin-led nation. Nations like the United States of America and the United Kingdom have issued sanctions against Russia and some sports associations too announced measures against the nation. Hollywood, too, has stood in solidarity with Ukraine and announced decisions against Russia, be it studios pulling out films from releases or suspending services.

Warner Bros too had decided to not release their latest film The Batman in Russia. Now, the studio's parent company WarnerMedia has halted all its operations in the country.

WarnerMedia halts operations in Russia amid Ukraine war

The news was confirmed, as per a report on Variety, by WarnerMedia's CEO Jason Kilar. He said that the company was 'pausing all new business in Russia.' The announcement was made to the employees of the company in a memo, where the staff was informed of a 'number of decisions' regarding WarnerMedia's operations in Russia.

The decisions taken included halting the broadcast of their channels, ceasing new content licensing with Russian entities, and temporary suspension of the releases of their films in the theatres as well as the launch of the games.

In their previous announcement, it was shared that they were pausing the broadcast of CNN in Russia as well as not releasing The Batman on its scheduled March 4 date in Russia.

Actions taken by Hollywood, music industry amid Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier, studios like Disney, Universal, Sony Pictures had also announced decisions to halt their film releases in Russia amid the war. Streaming giant Netflix suspended its services in Russia and also streamed a Ukraine documentary on Civil Rights for free. Amazon too has banned the streaming of its Prime Video service and the shipment of orders to the nation.

As far as the music industry was concerned, popular rock band Green Day canceled its May 29 concert that was scheduled to be held in Moscow. Singer The Weeknd put off its announcement scheduled for February 25 in the wake of the war. Singer Louis Tomlinson also cancelled his show, which was scheduled to be held in Moscow on July 6.