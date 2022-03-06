Russia-Ukraine War: Watch What Remains Now Of A Ukrainian Hospital Bombed By Russia

As Russia's President Vladimir Putin continues to carry out the special Military operation in Ukraine for the 11th day now, residential areas are being targeted claiming innocent lives. From schools to religious places, civilians are being forced to flee their homes as according to the latest UN data, over 1.3 million people fled Ukraine since the invasion started on February 24, 2022.

While the Ukrainian military hold their ground on land against the Russian troops, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO to impose a 'No-Fly Zone' in order to stop Russia from continuing their aerial attacks. After NATO's refusal, Zelenskyy turned to the US to prevent Russia from invading the war-hit country's airspace and launching attacks.

On Sunday, Ukrainian media shared a video claiming that Russia bombed the Vinnytsia International Airport, South-West of Kyiv, with a missile. Another bombing carried by the Russian troops targeted a hospital in Zhytomyr, Northern Ukrainian area about 50-60 miles away from Kyiv.

Aftermath of Zhytomyr hospital after Russian bombing

In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the aftermath of heavy shelling on a hospital in Zhytomyr showed the dreadful effects of aerial strikes by the Russian troops. The bombing reportedly took place 36 hours ago by the Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 were deployed from the airfield of Belarus and started aerial bombardment in Kyiv and Zhytomyr. As seen in the video, the shelling caused large-scale damage to the area.

Tables, cars, tall structures and pillars were turned into rubble. The area appeared completely destroyed while the casualties are reportedly not exceptionally high.

President Zelenskyy's plea for 'No-Fly Zone'

President Zelenskyy lambasted NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) for their failure to impose the 'No-Fly Zone' which would stop the Russian aircraft from entering Ukraine's air space and carrying out aerial attacks. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO's refusal to accept the plea comes in wake of avoiding a full-fledged war in Europe. However, the same did not sit well with Zelenskyy who condemned the 30-member alliance in a fiery speech stating,

''All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,'' he added, ''The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone." Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to any country that sought to impose a 'no-fly zone' would be considered to have joined the armed conflict by Moscow.

