Russia-Ukraine War: 'We Can Influence Morale,' Avers Only Remaining EU Diplomat In Kyiv

As the ongoing turmoil between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify with each passing day, Poland's Ambassador to Kyiv is still in the war-torn country, performing his duty. Ambassador Bartosz Cichocki is the only remaining European Union (EU) envoy in Kyiv, and one of the very few western diplomats in the war-struck region. While some members of Kyiv's diplomatic corps have relocated to Lviv in western Ukraine, many others have crossed the border and are working from other countries, and the majority have been evacuated back home, The Guardian reported.

Noting that there are numerous tasks that could only be completed under his physical presence, Cichocki asserted that the most important reason to remain in Kyiv was symbolic. "I believe that the morale, or spirit, is something that we can influence today. They (Ukrainians) have arms, food, and everything else, but I believe that abandoning them now would be detrimental to their spirits," he remarked, as per the British media outlet. Notably, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier chastised western countries for relocating their diplomatic missions to Lviv in the run-up to the invasion.

US embassy in Kyiv relocated to Lviv prior to Russian invasion

The US embassy in Kyiv relocated to Lviv well before the Russian offensive, and the Americans evacuated even further once the attack was launched last week on February 24. The US diplomatic team is currently based in Poland, just across the border. Some diplomatic missions are based in Lviv, although the majority of diplomats and nearly all of their families have been evacuated to their home countries. A major chunk of Kyiv's population has been relocated to the safer western part of the country or across the border to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, or Moldova.

Thousands of Ukrainians take refuge in Poland

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have arrived in Poland, and a massive civil society effort has been started to assist them in settling in. Polish Ambassador Cichocki stated that although he does not formulate policies, he would be surprised to see if his country prohibits the entry of Ukrainians. "I don’t think there’s any limit has been set. I cannot imagine that Poland bars Ukrainians from taking refuge in the country," he remarked, as per The Guardian.

Kyiv is 'uninvadable': Polish Ambassador

Meanwhile, the Polish Ambassador was hesitant to discuss his own contingency plans, saying that he would remain in Kyiv as long as a democratically elected Ukrainian government remained in power. Cichocki also described the Ukrainian capital as "uninvadable." Although he stated that he would leave the city once asked by his foreign ministry. However, the envoy doubted that such an order was forthcoming. It should be mentioned here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine has further escalated as it entered its ninth day on Friday.

Image: AP/Twitter/@B_Cichocki