Russia-Ukraine War: West Formulating Strategy Against Moscow To Put End To Ongoing Crisis

As Russia waged a war against Ukraine by launching a full-scale military operation, the West is expected to formulate a strategy against Moscow in order to put an end to the crisis. While North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO's) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of ambassadors for assessing the situation, US President is likely to hold a virtual meeting with Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday, February 25. The US and its allies have also vowed to provide all kinds of support to Ukraine and its people amid the crisis.

Meanwhile, isolating Russia, imposing restrictions on its banks, cutting it off from SWIFT could be among the possible strategy of the West. Officials from the United States and Europe had attempted to prevent Russia from launching a strike by threatening a slew of new sanctions. Following Russia's recognition of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, they slapped a series of punitive measures on Russian individuals, financial institutions, and sovereign debt.

Restrictions on Russian Banks

US President Joe Biden vowed harsher sanctions against Russia's economy after Moscow attacked its former Soviet ally. A senior US administration official had earlier claimed that no Russian financial institution would feel safe if the invasion of Ukraine takes place. He claimed that Washington is prepared to take further action against Russia's top banks, including Sberbank and VTB. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson already imposed the first round of sanctions targeting five Russian banks and at least three rich oligarchs.

West could cut-off Russia from SWIFT

The West could also consider removing Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) -- a network that enables smooth cross-border financial transactions. It is used by different financial institutions to send and receive information, such as instructions for cross-border money transfers. Russia's capacity to do business with other countries would be harmed if it is removed from SWIFT. Metal, oil, gas, and other commodity shipments may be halted for an extended length of time.

Financial & military assistance to Ukraine

Russia's actions against Ukraine may also cause the country to become even more isolated from the rest of the world, which could harm its economy in a big way. Meanwhile, the West could also show its support by providing additional financial assistance as well as weapons to Ukraine to help the county not to surrender to Russia. Western countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have already provided financial and military assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, other European countries have offered military resources to bolster NATO's eastern European deployments.

West under pressure to resist Russia's aggressive stance

It is significant to mention here that the West is under increasing pressure to resist Russia's aggressive stance, notably against its neighbours and former Soviet republics such as Ukraine, Georgia, and Belarus. Ukraine's importance stems from its location on Europe's right flank, which is home to some of the world's largest and most stable democracies and economies. Notably, Ukraine is not a member of the EU or NATO, the North American and European military alliance, hence NATO is not obligated to defend it, however, it has pledged to do all it takes to protect and defend Kyiv.

Image: AP