Russia-Ukraine War: What Happened On The First Day Of All-out Russian Attack On Ukraine?

Russia on Thursday declared an all-out attack on Ukraine, severely threatening international peace and security. At least 137 civilians and military personnel were killed on the first day, and another 312 injured as Russia aimed to "demilitarise and denazify" the ex-Soviet nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

As the "premeditated" war ensues, streets in Ukraine have been flooding with thousands, including citizens and foreigners preparing to leave Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and other major cities like Kharkiv, Odesa and more.

Deafening sirens were heard around the city of Kyiv on Thursday, indicting a military attack on the country. So far, at least 100,000 people have been internally displaced while several thousand have crossed international borders, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

Meanwhile, the West, including European Union and the US, Britain, Australia and many others have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia in a bid to force-stop Russia against further artillery attacks on Kyiv. Shortly after, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the first day of attacks "successful".

As Russia-Ukraine war escalates on the second day, here's all you need to know what happened on the first day:

1. On Thursday, Russian forces moved swiftly across Ukrainian territory on several fronts. Gunfires and explosions were heard in and around Kyiv as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine.

2. Fire and physical combat between Ukraine and Russian soldiers broke out at key locations, including an airfield near Kyiv. According to Ukraine Defence Ministry, the airfield was captured by Russian forces, however, Ukraine paratroopers later re-claimed the base.

3. As the days-long Russia-Ukraine standoff transpired into war, Russian troops annexed Chernobyl, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, and reportedly, the place remains radioactive to date.

4. Noting the deteriorating situation, Ukrainian President Zelensky ordered a general mobilisation, meaning Ukrainians who can carry arms have been asked to defend their homeland. In a video address to the people of his country, Zelensky remarked, "They want to destroy Ukraine politically by liquidating the head of state. The enemy has designated me as the target number one, and my family as the target number two."

5. Meanwhile, a Russian AN-26 military transport aircraft crashed in Voronezh, killing the entire crew, Interfax News Agency reported. City residents are spending nights in underground shelters as Russian air-raid continued.

6. Describing Russia's invasion as "illegal and illegitimate", world leaders imposed hefty sanctions on Moscow, prohibiting it from conducting financial businesses in foreign currencies. Furthermore, in a strong condemnation of the invasion, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has considered expelling the Russian ambassador from the country, warning of "wider ramifications" in the coming days.

7. New sanctions were also imposed by Brussels and Canberra on Russian banks, ensuring the freezing of assets.

8. Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, urged the intervention of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to "repel" Russian aggression. Meanwhile, the US deployed at least 7,000 additional troops to Europe - saying that the movement to Germany was to "reassure NATO allies".

9. Anti-war demonstrations and protests were seen in Moscow in support of Ukraine. Protestors, speaking to international media, sided with Kyiv and extended their support to the people of Ukraine. Kremlin ordered a crackdown, arresting 700 protestors on Thursday alone.

10. As the night has fallen, Kyiv announced a curfew to prevent citizens from venturing out amid the devastation. Meanwhile, President Putin, calling the first day of attack "successful", defended the invasion saying there was "no other way" to protect Russia. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the forces destroyed 74 Ukrainian above-ground military infrastructure facilities, including 11 aerodromes on the first day when it carried out 203 attacks.

On Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns, including the outskirts of Kyiv. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odesa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away.

