Russia-Ukraine War: What Is A 'no-fly Zone' & Why Is West Not Enforcing One In Ukraine?

As the war in Ukraine gets bloodier with intensified Russian bombings, citizens and foreign nationals stranded in the embattled ex-Soviet nation have scurried to the western borders of the country in the hopes of being evacuated as soon as possible. With Ukraine on its eighth day of the war, evacuation from the country has particularly been difficult as Ukraine has suspended international flights until March 23. In addition, with Russian forces inching closer to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, jam-packed nations also made it difficult for evacuees to reach the western borders in a bid to avail expatriation flights from Romania and adjacent European neighbours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Western nations and the allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies to "close the skies," which indirectly meant imposing a "no-fly zone." The stance was echoed by Ukrainians residing outside the war-torn country. On Tuesday, a Ukrainian woman at the UK Parliament urged British PM Boris Johnson to "protect our sky" as those struck in the pit of war lived "in deep fear because of bombs and missiles coming from the sky," BBC quoted. The notion was also promoted by some politicians of NATO states, namely Republican Adam Kinzinger, who on Friday tweeted that the "US should declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine" to disrupt further targetted attacks by Russian forces.

Despite inexplicable damage to civilian lives and infrastructure, it is pertinent to understand why the West is not seriously considering the implementation of the 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine. But before that, it is pervasive to know what is a 'no-fly zone'.

What is a 'no-fly zone'?

A no-fly zone (NFZ) is airspace that prohibits certain aircraft from flying. It is a "magical umbrella" that prevents planes from flying in a given area, explains Olga Oliker, Director of International Crisis Group for Europe and Central Asia. It is generally used to protect sensitive areas like military bases, royal residences and over a temporary sporting event or large gatherings.

What would NFZ on Ukraine mean?

According to prominent experts, an NFZ on Ukraine would be a "catastrophic idea." As per Vox, US President Joe Biden or UK PM Boris Johnson announcing airspace over Ukraine as a 'no-fly zone' would be equivalent to a declaration of war on Russia. If ordered, it would indicate that NATO forces will directly counter Russian assault aircraft spotted in the protected regions. The military would be permitted to shoot them down if necessary.

“An NFZ can’t just be established, it must be enforced. It means NATO allies would have to commit to shooting down Russian planes,” writes Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, as quoted by Vox.

Even though the US has previously declared a no-fly zone during conflicts in Bosnia and Libya in the mid-90s and 2011, respectively. The US then was up against comparatively inferior forces. But in Russia's case, such an attempt would contribute direct conflict between two massive world economies holding about 90% of global nuclear power. Again, Russia holds the second-largest air force after the US and has currently deployed nearly 60% of its total forces to Ukraine, which is in simple terms impossible for Ukraine to counter except for NATO control over the sky. Again, “near 100% chance of leading to direct US/Russia armed conflict," according to USAF Lt. Col. Tyson Wetzel.

1.We don’t have aircraft in place to est. an effective NFZ

2.NFZ is not a panacea, won’t stop cruise & ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv

3.NFZ has near 100% chance of leading to direct US/Russia armed conflict, which is a political decision, one I don't see happening (2/3) — Tyson Wetzel Sr. (@gorillawetzel) February 25, 2022

Why will the West not implement NFZ over Ukraine?

The involvement of NATO forces would mean rapid escalation and possible direct conflict between the US and Russia. "It's tantamount to war. If we're going to declare a no-fly zone, we have to take down the enemy's capability to fire into and affect our no-fly zone," former US air force general Philip Breedlove told Foreign Policy magazine. Even though several US think tanks seconded the idea of a complete or partial no-fly zone, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg last Monday ruled out any intervention through the land, air, or water in Ukraine's defence against Russia. The stance was echoed by UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying that Britain would not engage in enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine because fighting Russian jets would trigger "war across Europe," BBC reported.

"I won't trigger a European war, but what I will do is help Ukraine fight every street with every piece of equipment we can get to them, and we will support them," Wallace said while speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Russia-Ukraine war

Kyiv and Moscow have remained at loggerheads since 2014 after Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The standoff expanded after Moscow deployed over 1,50,000 troops along the east Ukrainian borders. On February 21, Russia escalated the crisis by formally recognising the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an "unjustified" war on Kyiv. The eight-day-long running war has left at least 352 dead and over 1,600 injured in the ex-Soviet nation, Ukraine's health ministry informed. Widespread devastation and fear gripped the nation as at least 5 lakh have been forced to flee their homes to save their lives, UNHCR noted.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine held the first round of peace talks since the war began. Ukraine has said that it only wanted an "immediate ceasefire band withdrawal of Russian troops." However, today the delegations met for the second round for further development towards a possible negotiation. Meanwhile, Western powers have continued to offer economic and military support to Ukraine against Russia's military invasion. The West has also imposed heavy economic sanctions on Russia, which has paved the way to a potential financial crisis in the coming days.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)