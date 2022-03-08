Russia-Ukraine War: What We Know On Day 13 Of Russian Invasion; All Key Developments

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the thirteenth day, with intense shelling and damages reported to the civilian infrastructure and human casualties, here are the key developments that unfolded.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to establish ‘humanitarian corridors’ from the cities of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol and the capital, Kyiv, according to the Interfax news agency that cited the Russian defence ministry. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that the civilians that want to flee the war have started leaving Sumy.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of launching attacks on the fleeing civilians. His remarks came as the Ukrainian government had rejected an offer from Moscow to create “humanitarian corridors” stating that Russia allows evacuation only to neighbouring Belarus or Russia. Zelesnkyy accused Russia of using “medieval” tactics in the war as he demanded safe routes into the EU for the Ukrainians.

Russia announced plans for another ceasefire ahead of declaring the “humanitarian corridors” to let civilians flee the Ukrainian cities under attack. The country accused the Ukrainian soldiers of holding the civilians as hostages in the city of Mariupol where the ceasefire was violated. Both Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for civilian casualties.

Ukraine's leader appeared in a nighttime address as he boost the morale of the resistance forces. “You do not back down. We do not back down”, said Zelesnkyy as he added that “heroic” resistance was making the war “like a nightmare” for Russia. He also informed the citizens that he had not fled Kyiv as rumours stated. He gave viewers a tour of his quarters in Kyiv.

Ukraine said that its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops while Russia confirmed about 500 troop losses. No Ukrainian casualties were disclosed. Nine people, including two children, and a mother whose photo went viral died in a Russian airstrike on the city of Sumy, an estimated 350 kilometres (217 miles) east of Kyiv.

Ukraine Defence Ministry on Monday informed that it killed Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov. Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry informed that Russian general Gerasimov was killed during the battle of Kharkiv on Monday, March 7. Gerasimov had fought in the Russian military operations in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014. Ukraine Defence Ministry confirmed the killing of Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov. “Another loss among the senior command staff of the occupying army,” the Ukrainian Defence Ministry was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.

Russian forces shelled hundreds of missiles and artillery and dropped bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said in a statement. Another city Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, were also shelled intensely. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces put up resistance against the Russian war vessels in Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv wanted direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. He said that direct talks between the leaders were necessary as Kyiv knows Putin is the person calling the shots in Moscow. The statement came after the third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia that was held on Monday in Belarus also failed. Kuleba also confirmed to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 10.

Russia warned that it was cutting off Europe's energy supply and that the oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel. Moscow also affirmed halting Germany's key gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine. Russian natural gas company Gazprom meanwhile continued to supply the gas via Ukraine at the volume of 109.5 million cubic metres a day, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

World Bank approved $723m in loans and grants for Ukraine augmented by about $139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden. The global monetary bank also made up $134 million in grants from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Iceland, as well as $100 million of financing from Japan. "The World Bank Group is taking quick action to support Ukraine and its people in the face of the violence and extreme disruption caused by the Russian invasion," David Malpass, the bank’s president, said in a statement.

Some five million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat warned. “If the indiscriminate bombardments of cities continue, we can expect five million exiles,” Borrell said after holding a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Montpellier. Ukraine, with a population of 44 million already had over 1.7 million people flee since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

Germany has said that it will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday. The countries will discuss the Russia Ukraine war's impact on global food security, energy supplies, and ways to stabilize food markets.

European Union nations agreed to start the lengthy process of examining membership bids of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova as Russia’s invasion and aggression of the pro-West Baltic nations intensified, diplomats have said.

US officials travelled to the Russian ally nation Venezuela in a bid to outdo their relations with Vladimir Putin and the Russian influence. Russia's top ally in Latin America changed the tone and demanded peace with respect to Russia Ukraine's war amid speculations that top oil exporters might be ready to make a re-entry into US energy markets as the latter cuts Russian oil supply.

Britain has said that it would support Poland if the EU nation decided to send the fighter jets to Ukraine to fight Russia. “I would support the Poles and whatever choice they make,” British defence minister, Ben Wallace said in televised remarks. “We would protect Poland, we’ll help them with anything that they need,” he said. “Poland will understand that the choices they make will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but also may bring them into the direct line of fire from countries such as Russia or Belarus.”

Zelenskyy will address the UK via video link and is expected to ask for arms support and a no-fly zone over Ukraine to be enforced by NATO to protect the Ukrainian civilians against Russia's aerial bombardment.