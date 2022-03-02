Russia-Ukraine War: WHO Raises Concern Over 'humanitarian Crisis, Attack On Health Infra'

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine far from over, World Health Organization Chief on Wednesday expressed concern over the humanitarian emergency unfolding in the affected regions. In a statement, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also expressed concern over attacks on health infrastructure and healthcare workers, calling it a 'violation of International Humanitarian Law'.

"There is an urgent need to establish a corridor to ensure humanitarian workers and supplies have safe and continuous access to reach people in need," the WHO chief said. In a tweet uploaded earlier, Tedros had highlighted how people were fleeing from the conflicted areas and informed that the WHO was providing health assistance on the ground in Poland, Romania and Moldova to these refugees. He had assured that the world body will continue to provide money to sustain its support to the affected people until the appeal funds come in.

"WHO has allocated $4.9 million so far from our Contingency Fund for Emergencies to address immediate health needs in Ukraine, and we pre-positioned medical supplies. A new shipment is set for arrival in Poland tomorrow & then will head to Ukraine," he had said in the following tweet.

As per state-owned media, 8,36,000 have fled from Ukraine, as cities especially Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv remain under attack.

More than 670,000 people have left #Ukraine so far. @WHO is providing health assistance on the ground in Poland, Romania and Moldova to these refugees.

Until Appeal funds come in, @WHO will allocate more money to sustain our support for all affected people. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 1, 2022

Russia ready for talks with Ukraine

A Kremlin spokesperson Wednesday stated that in the evening, a Russian delegation will be ready to continue talks with Ukrainian officials regarding the war. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that in the second half of the day, Russia's delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba while maintaining that Ukraine too is ready for the second round of negotiations with Russia, added 'but not ready to adopt ultimatums'.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first round of talks concluded on Monday. During the first round, the sides wandered through all agenda topics in detail and found several points where similar stances could be projected and agreed to continue the negotiation process, according to reports.