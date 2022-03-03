Russia Ukraine War: Why Did India Abstain From Voting Against Russian Invasion In UNGA?

As the 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday voted for a resolution titled 'aggression against Ukraine', India was among the other members who refrained from voting, while 141 others were in favour of the resolution. India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti while addressing the UN General Assembly also made an explanatory statement over abstaining from voting during the emergency special session.

Thanking the neighbouring countries of Ukraine for helping the Indian evacuation process, Trimurti also reiterated India's stance over the vote stating that it can be only resolved through 'dialogues and diplomacy'. Further expressing concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine, TS Tirumurti at the UNGA also highlighted the death of an Indian national who was killed in Kharkiv on Tuesday while efforts are being made to rescue all the remaining stranded Indians including the students from the conflict-hit areas.

India issues statement over abstaining from voting against Russia

Issuing a statement on the explanation of not voting against Russia, Tirumurti in a series of points said that India demands a 'safe and uninterrupted passage' for all Indian nationals including students who are stranded in Ukraine, especially in the conflict zones, and further reiterated India's demand for 'peace talks' for both the Russian Federation as well as Ukraine.

Apart from that, he also noted the efforts being carried out by the Indian government and said that special; flights have been instituted for bringing back Indians home. Also, senior ministers have been deployed as Special Envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring Ukraine for facilitating the evacuation, He also added that necessary assistance has also been extended to Ukraine which includes medicine, medical equipment, relief materials, and other stuff.

"We remain in our conviction that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister Modi has unequivocally conveyed this in his discussions with the world leaders, including the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Thus keeping in view the evolving situation, India has decided to abstain", the statement added.

Notably, he also urged all the member countries to stage demonstrate their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, the International Law and the respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.



