Russia-Ukraine War: Why India Abstained From Voting Condemning Russian Attack At UNSC?

As Russia continues to bomb Kyiv, India abstained from voting against Russia in the UN Security Council on Friday, condemning its attack on Ukraine. The UNSC voted on condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. While eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution, India along with China & UAE abstained from voting and Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure.

Why India abstained from voting against Russia?

Abstaining to vote against Russia, India's UN envoy TS Tirumurti said, "India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives".

He added, "We are also deeply concerned about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students, in Ukraine. All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes".

"It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," concluded Tirumurti.

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today, India abstained on the vote on draft resolution.



— PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) February 25, 2022

"By abstaining, India retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy. India has been in touch with all sides urging parties concerned to return to the negotiating table. An earlier draft of the resolution had proposed moving. India maintained its consistent, steadfast, and balanced position on the matter," explained govt sources.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, heading towards Kyiv. With Zelenskyy ordering martial law and full Army mobilisation, over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled while many nationals including Indians are stuck in Ukraine as airspaces were shut down.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has announced 'maximum impact' sanctions on Russia targetting the country's financial, energy and transport sectors, visa policy, exports among other areas. US has levied sanctions on Russian banks, limited international trade with Moscow, froze assets of Putin's inner circle. While US has refused to step foot into Ukraine, it has sent over 12,000 people to Europe. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops to attack Ukraine. Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan have also levied financial, trade, diplomatic sanctions on Russia. UN Security Council will now vote on the global sanctioning of Russia for its attack which has killed 137 civilians and military personnel since Thursday.