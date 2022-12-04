Russia-Ukraine War Will Be 'at Reduced Tempo For Months,' Claims US Intelligence Chief

As the Ukraine-Russia war goes unabated with Kremlin troops being relentless in their pursuit of invading Ukrainian territories, it has come to the fore that there will be a reduced tempo in fighting in Ukraine over the next few months. According to Avril Haines, who is the director of US National Intelligence, both the Ukrainian and Russian forces are likely to refill their supplies and prepare for the war after the winter; as a result, the daily fighting would be slow.

Ukraine war will be 'at reduced tempo for months,' claims US intelligence

There is no evidence to back up the statement, but Ukrainian forces are expected to be less offensive in the coming months, despite attacks on its power grid and other critical winter infrastructure, she added. While speaking to the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California, she said, "We're seeing a kind of reduced tempo already of the conflict, and we expect that's likely to be what we see in the coming months."

She further noted that it was unclear what a new post-winter counter-offensive would look like for the Russians. "We actually have a fair amount of scepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that. "I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe." She further said that Russian President Putin is surprised that his forces have not gained more success in the ongoing war. "I do think he is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia. "But it's still not clear to us that he has a full picture at this stage of just how challenged they are... we see shortages of ammunition, low morale, supply issues, logistics, and a whole series of other concerns that they're facing," she added.

Russia, Belarus 'prepared for peace' but Ukraine 'unwilling', says Belarusian President Lukashenko

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Russia and Belarus are prepared for peace, but Ukrainian forces are still unwilling to cease the war. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu: "If they want us to live in peace in our region – and from what I can tell, they do – both Russia and Belarus are prepared for it."

He further added, "If they want to fight till the end, that's their business, their right but...for the moment neither I nor our special services see them willing to hold proper negotiations."

Image: AP