Russia-Ukraine War Will Have 'serious Consequences' On Global Economy, Warns IMF

Considering the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday said it would bring Ukraine’s request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week. The IMF Executive Board met on March 4 chaired by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and discussed the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, and on possible fast-tracked financial assistance for affected countries. In an official statement, the global lender said the war in Ukraine is resulting in a tragic loss of life and human suffering and has sent a wave of more than 1 million refugees to neighbouring countries. It has further triggered unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

“While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” the IMF said in a statement.

“The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy,” it warned, as the sanctions on Russia will also have a substantial impact on financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries.

"While it is very difficult to assess financing needs precisely at this stage, it is already clear that Ukraine will face significant recovery and reconstruction costs", the statement mentioned. It said amid already elevated price pressures, monetary authorities are advised to carefully monitor the pass-through of rising international prices to domestic inflation, to calibrate appropriate responses. Stating that the economic damage would increase if the war escalated, authorities should provide financial support for poor households for whom food and fuel made up a higher proportion of expenses

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday declared a partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. "From 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Mariupol officials said that as Russian forces are violating the ceasefire by resuming shelling, evacuation efforts in the city had to be halted. The United Nations Human Rights Office has confirmed that 351 civilians have been reported dead and 707 civilians have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

Image: AP