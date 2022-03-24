Russia-Ukraine War: Will West Bend To Putin's Demand Of Payment In Rubles For Russian Oil?

The Russia-Ukraine war, launched on Russian President Vladimir Putin's order on February 24, continues to wreck global economy apart from claiming thousands of lives and destroying millions of livelihoods. The war that came in the guise of the 'denazification and demilitarisation' of Ukraine, as Russia puts it, has brought into highlight two important facts that were long known but not so much discussed: The first, being the role of misinformation, propaganda on the internet via social media and the other, the use of trade embargos as a weapon of war.

While Russia looked for commitment from Ukraine and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that Kyiv will not be made the 31st member of the military bloc, the US, replying with silence to Kyiv's NATO wishes, continued to warn the former Soviet country that a Russian invasion was imminent. At this time, Ukraine was vocally placing forth its request to join NATO.

Important events that preceded Russia-Ukraine war

Even before Russia launched a full-scale military offensive against its neighbour, the West, led by the US, was considering bludgeoning Moscow with sanctions. Apart from the threat the now banned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline posed, as per the US and some of its Western allies, tensions were high as Russia was massing thousands of troops along its border with Ukraine.

The sudden escalation in Eastern Europe that is, now, only days away from completing its one month anniversary, got fuel to fire when Putin declared two regions in Ukraine's east as independent states. On February 21, the Donbass region reported shelling, as the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) received Russia's official recognition-- an incident that was extensively covered by the Republic Media Network's team that began their reportage days before war erupted.

The West, too, was prompt in responding to the Kremlin's recognition of DPR and LPR, and attacked Russia with a series of sanctions, risking a major ripple in world economy, hoping Moscow would scale down its stand.

(A Ukrainian soldier prepares to start his shift at a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, on February 20, a day before Russia declared the region as an independent state; Image: AP)

On February 22, the US imposed sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and prevented Russia from accessing Western financial institutions. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, also imposed sanctions on the Kremlin and Germany stalled the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"Blackmail, intimidation, and threats are the only tools the US policy has in its arsenal," the Russian Foreign Ministry responded. On February 24, Russian troops marched into Ukraine.

Sanctions as a weapon of war

What followed in the coming days is a story of violence, tragedy, loss, and despair; at the same time, it is also a story of hope, resilience, nationalism, courage, and humanism.

(A damaged city hall outside the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, on March 1; Image: AP)

As Russian troops, on the face of stiff resistance from Ukrainian citizens, unleashed horror on the streets of Ukraine's cities, bombing residential buildings, kidnapping politicians, and forcing a refugee exodus-- the largest Europe has seen since the Second World War.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while ensuring the Ukrainian resistance continued, looked to the West for help; and the West's response was immediate and the weapon they chose was 'trade'.

On February 28, as the West's sanctions started taking effect, Russia's currency plunged 29% in a single day, trading 119 per USD, from nearly 84 per dollar in the previous close. On Thursday, March 24, at the time of writing this article the Russian ruble stood at 103 against the dollar-- 21.24% less than what it was on February 24 at a little over 84 against the dollar.

Between February 24 and March 24, the West continued to ramp its pressure on Russia, with more sanctions pouring in against the Kremlin, its oligarchs and officials. In the latest, the United Kingdom on March 24, announced fresh sanctions targeting 59 new Russian individuals and enterprises and six Belarusian entities. Belarus, an ally of Russia, has been accused of actively aiding the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine.

Before attending a NATO summit on the Ukraine crisis, UK Boris Johnson urge discussions on ways to tighten "the economic vice" on Putin's 'barbarism'.

(A demonstrator holds a placard at a protest in London on February 25, a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine; Image: AP)

Even as Russia continues to suffer immense economic crisis, coupled with innumerable losses in terms of human casualties in the form of its troops and military equipment, Putin has refused to call off the offensive in Ukraine.

Instead, in an attempt to help the Russian ruble recover, the Russian President, on March 23, announced that all "unfriendly countries" must buy Russian oil and gas in rubles. A demand, Ukraine urged countries to not consider and choose wisely.

For those unversed with what affects a currency, of the several factors that determine currency value is its demand and a switch to buying millions worth of Russian oil in rubles would increase demand for the Russian currency.

Will West choose Russian oil? Help revive Russian ruble

Russian oil is an important resource for Europe, including the 27 members of the European Union, and a complete cut off would, by several estimates, affect about 27% of Europe's oil supply.

This is the primary reason for several European countries not putting an embargo on Russian oil, despite sanctions on several of its firms, politicians, businessmen, and most importantly, banks.

Several European countries, including Germany, have indirectly acknowledged their heavy dependency on Russian oil and gas. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on March 23, told the German Bundestag that an outright an on Russian oil would mean "plunging our country and all of Europe into recession." He expressed that several jobs in the country would be at risk if such a step is taken.

(German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the arrival of Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda for talks together with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on February 26; Image: AP)

To put into perspective Germany's concern, over 13% of crude coming into its largest refinery, Miro, is of Russian origin. Several of the country's refineries are also heavily dependent on the Druzhba pipeline, also supplying Russian crude.

However, Germany's position should not be considered a direction Europe may head in. Apart from the immense human tragedy, Russia's war in Ukraine is destabilising Europe's economy in several ways, every country involved would want a complete ceasefire without accepting defeat.

British oil major BP has announced its decision to abandon 19.75% shareholding in Russia's Rosneft, despite the possibility of an over $20 billion loss.

Similarly, Poland, along with several other East European countries, have voiced strongly against buying Russian oil. France's Total Energy, too, has quit its Russian oil supply contracts.

Another interesting aspect to look at is the terms of contracts that European refineries have signed with Russian oil suppliers. After Putin's announcement of demanding rubles as payment for Russian oil, Pawel Majewski, head of Poland's state-owned oil and gas company PGNiG was quoted by PAP news agency as saying that they don't see how they can buy Russian oil in Rubles.

"The contract... sets the means of payment. It does not allow one party to modify this according to its will," Majewski was quoted as saying.

To sum it up, it would be best to quote British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who while speaking to reporters on March 24 said, "The message Vladimir Putin can take is Ukraine is not alone. We stand with people of Kyiv, Mariupol, Donetsk and Lviv."

(L-R: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British PM Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi pose for a G7 leaders' group photo during a NATO summit in Brussels on March 24; Image AP)

(With inputs from AP)