Russia-Ukraine War: World Bank 'horrified By Loss Of Life', Ready To Provide Aid To Kyiv

In wake of the devastating developments in Ukraine in the face of a full-scale military attack by Moscow, the World Bank said that it stands ready to provide immediate financial aid to Kyiv amid “shocking violence and loss of life". The financial institution confirmed that it is mulling over options for fast-disbursing financing. In a statement, World Bank president David Malpasshe said that he has mobilised the World Bank Group’s Global Crisis Risk platform to coordinate a response to the Russian invasion among the lender’s various divisions.

The @WorldBank Group is preparing options for large support to the people of Ukraine and the region, including immediate budget support.



Alongside development partners, the Bank, @IFC_org and @MIGA will use all our financing and technical support tools for rapid response.



[2/2] — David Malpass (@DavidMalpassWBG) February 24, 2022

President Malpass further informed that the lenders stand ready to provide additional support to Ukrainian "people at this critical moment." "Today, I discussed the situation with our Board of Directors and have mobilized our Global Crisis Risk Platform to accelerate coordination across the World Bank Group," he said as per an official statement. Raising concerns over the far-reaching economic and social impacts of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Malpass also said: "We are coordinating closely with the IMF to assess these costs."

"The @WorldBank Group is horrified by the shocking violence & loss of life as a result of the events unfolding in Ukraine. We are a long-standing partner of Ukraine & stand with its people at this critical moment."



Full statement from @DavidMalpassWBG: https://t.co/KRchiYfNtR — World Bank (@WorldBank) February 24, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, President Malpass affirmed "strong support and commitment to the people of Ukraine" in the wake of Russian aggression. While speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, Malpass stated that the international financial institution will "use all our financing and technical support tools for rapid response" against Russia's destabilising actions. Currently, the World Bank Group is "in an active dialogue to support neighboring countries and people that may be affected by this conflict" and will make additional resources available, he said. This comes after the US last week offered up to a $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantee to Kyiv as a step to mobilise robust international support to the ex-Soviet nation.

Russia invades Ukraine; Putin says 'aimed at denazification'

In the early hours of Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military attack on Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over a full-blown war between both countries. Global leaders have slammed Putin's move to attack its neighbour, offering complete support to Ukraine. The US and its allies have announced severe consequences for Russia in the wake of "this needless act of aggression". Taking to Twitter US State Secretary Antony Blinken informed that "Washington is coordinating with NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance." Meanwhile, at least 137 civilians and military personnel have been reportedly killed so far in the Russian invasion of the country, Ukraine President Zelensky said on Thursday.

