Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in several cities of Ukraine, which has been condemned by various world leaders, who have called it an attack on democracy. The US and its allies have already imposed severe sanctions on Russia over its aggressive approach in Ukraine. In the meanwhile, Putin has stated that the actions come in response to threats from Ukraine. Countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and many more have reacted angrily to the action.

Biden denounces Russia's unjustified aggression

US President Joe Biden has denounced Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified aggression" on Ukraine, saying that his country and its allies will hold Russia accountable. He also said that President Putin has chosen a deliberate war that will result in massive human suffering and loss of life. The Coordinated States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and forceful manner, as Russia is solely responsible for the death and destruction that this strike will bring and that Russia will be held accountable by the rest of the globe.

The world will hold Russia accountable. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

Scott Morrison asks Russia to stop the attack

Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison criticised Russia's aggression on Ukraine and called on the Russian government to stop the attack and return Ukraine to peace. He also stated that Australia condemns Russia's unilateral aggressive activities towards Ukraine, claiming that Russia is violating international law and waging a pre-emptive war. He expressed his continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A warm call with Ukrainian PM Shmyhal last night. I reaffirmed Australia’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, and denounced Russia’s aggression. I outlined Australia’s acts to sanction Russian individuals, organisations and banks. We will stand firm with Ukraine. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 23, 2022

Dangerous actions will not be tolerated: Canada's PM

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Russia's assaults are described as "unprovoked" and a clear breach of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Trudeau said that he would meet with partners from the Group of Seven to shape a joint response. He said that these rash and dangerous actions will not be tolerated.

Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2022

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the UK stated that the horrible events in Ukraine have outraged him, and he has spoken with Ukrainian President Zelensky about the next moves. He says by attacking Ukraine without warning, President Putin has chosen a path that will result in death and destruction. The United Kingdom and its allies will act swiftly.

Germany FM will react together with their partners

Annalena Baerbock, who is the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany said that with its invasion of Ukraine, Russia defies the most fundamental precepts of international law. He also said that on this day of infamy, the international community will not forget Russia and that they will react together with their partners.

Mit dem Angriff auf die #Ukraine bricht #Russland mit den elementarsten Regeln der internationalen Ordnung. Die Weltgemeinschaft wird Russland diesen Tag der Schande nicht vergessen. Wir werden gemeinsam mit unseren Partnern reagieren. Unsere ganze Solidarität gilt der Ukraine. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) February 24, 2022

Italy stands by the people of Ukraine: Italy FM

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio stated that the Russian military operation against Ukraine is a grave and unlawful act of aggression that Italy firmly condemns. He further said that the international law has been broken and together with other EU and Atlantic partners and Italy stands by the people of Ukraine.

L’operazione militare russa è una gravissima e ingiustificata aggressione, non provocata, ai danni dell’Ucraina, che l’Italia condanna con fermezza. Una violazione del diritto internazionale.

L’Italia è al fianco del popolo ucraino, insieme ai partner Ue e atlantici. — Luigi Di Maio (@luigidimaio) February 24, 2022

Other countries

Meanwhile, India has taken a neutral stand and asked for a peaceful resolution. China has urged both the countries to exercise restrain but refuses to call it an invasion. South Korea, on the other hand, has supported the sanctions but they are not considering military support.

