Russia-Ukraine War: World Leaders Give Fiery Speeches At UNGA Meet On Russian Invasion

As the assault between Russia and Ukraine intensified into the sixth day, the UN’s 15-member Security Council Member States met on Monday to hold a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly to reach a resolution to the crisis. Ukraine and Western nations made appeals to the international community to vote for a draft resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Western states derided Russia for launching an armed invasion of Ukraine. They called for an immediate cease-fire as Russian troops advanced inside the Ukrainian cities, and fiercely bombardment of the second-largest city, Kharkiv. Here’s how the UN addressed the ongoing crisis.

#UNGA observes a minute of silence during Emergency Special Session on Ukraine.



"The General Assembly represents the collective conscience of humanity," said @UN_PGA.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who addressed the assembly in a very defiant tone had a tussle with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The latter accused him of “speaking out of turn”. Guterres told diplomats, ”The guns are talking now, but the path of dialogue must always remain open, we need peace now.” Guterres said that Russian strikes are reportedly largely targeting Ukrainian military facilities, “we have credible accounts of residential buildings, critical civilian infrastructure and other non-military targets sustaining heavy damage.” “Enough is enough,” the Secretary-General said. “Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected. International humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld.”

Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected.



The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, must be respected. pic.twitter.com/3OGoiAqSnR — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 28, 2022

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog

European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog spoke on behalf of the 27 EU members at the Assembly. “We are today at a crucial and historical moment,” he said. “Too many times in the past the international community has been blind or too slow in front of unfolding tragedies. Entire generations in many places around the world have paid and are still paying the price of inaction. We can't make the same mistake again: We have to take action,” he urged.

Other West nations

West lambasted Russia for posing an existential threat to the principles of the United Nations, the charter on which it was founded in 1945, and the international rules-based order.

Switzerland

Switzerland known for its neutral stance as well as a safe haven for global finance said it was going to impose sanctions following in the footsteps of the European Union. It condemned Russia’s actions and slammed it for waging a war on Ukraine’s sovereign state. Switzerland's Ambassador to the UN Pascale Baeriswyl asserted that her country will support the General Assembly draft resolution that opposes Russia’s actions. "Each life lost is one too many, we express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine," she said.

Ukraine Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya

Ukraine's Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya addressed the assembly in somber tone as he said, ”Have no illusions. If Ukraine does not survive, we cannot be surprised if democracy fails next.”

Poland UN Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski

Poland's UN Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski said that his country is ready to help Ukrainians seeking to flee the war atrocities. "Polish families are opening their homes to refugees," he said at UN. "Poland may not be a geopolitical superpower but we want to be a solidarity superpower," Szczerski said.

Russia Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia

Russia's Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Russian Federation wasn't responsible for the conflict. As he was speaking, Nebenzia answered a phone call during the press conference then shared the news that the US Mission to the UN has decided to expel at least 12 diplomats from Russia's Mission to the UN.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

US spokesperson for UN accused Russia of "abusing their privileges of residency in the US by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security." The US reiterated it has taken strict action, which "has been in the works for several months."

US Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield commended the Security Council's decision to hold the emergency session. "The Council members who supported this resolution recognize that this is no ordinary moment," Greenfield said. "We need to take extraordinary actions to meet this threat to our international system and do everything we can to help Ukraine and its people. President Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, even though he is invading a country with no nuclear weapons and is under no threat from NATO." Thomas-Greenfield said: "The world is watching."