Russia-Ukraine War: Wounded & Bereaved Try Moving On With Life As War Enters Day 66

An elderly woman crying during an Easter service at a church in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emergency services at work in the site where a fire broke out in the aftermath of the Russian military offensive in Kyiv.
A priest in Ukraine blesses the remains of three people who lost their lives during the Russian invasion.
A Ukraine civilian digging a grave at the cemetery in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv. Reports of horrifying killings in Russian-occupied areas sent shockwaves across the world in recent weeks.
An old woman tries to enter the basement of her demolished home. Residential structures were a prime target of Russian shelling in key cities of Ukraine.
A Ukrainian soldier entering a tank to complete repairs after fighting Russian attackers in the Donetsk region.
