Russia-Ukraine War: Wounded & Bereaved Try Moving On With Life As War Enters Day 66

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 66th day, people across the war-ravaged Ukraine are struggling to survive—with more and more civilians being killed

Written By
Amrit Burman
Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainians killed
1/10
Image: AP

An elderly woman crying during an Easter service at a church in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine war
2/10
Image: AP

Neighbours hug each other in Ozera village near Bucha, Ukraine.

Russian armies, Ukraine
3/10
Image: AP

Emergency services at work in the site where a fire broke out in the aftermath of the Russian military offensive in Kyiv.

Russia, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war
4/10
Image: AP

A priest in Ukraine blesses the remains of three people who lost their lives during the Russian invasion.

Russia, Ukrainians injured, War
5/10
Image: AP

A man injured from shrapnel awaits emergency workers after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv.

Grave, Russian armies, Russia-Ukraine war
6/10
Image: AP

A Ukraine civilian digging a grave at the cemetery in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv. Reports of horrifying killings in Russian-occupied areas sent shockwaves across the world in recent weeks.

Russia, Bombardement, Russia-Ukraine war
7/10
Image: AP

An old woman tries to enter the basement of her demolished home. Residential structures were a prime target of Russian shelling in key cities of Ukraine.

Woman injured, Russia Ukraine war
8/10
Image: AP

An old man walks in front of a damaged church in Lukashivka in northern Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers, Russia, Russia Ukraine war
9/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian soldier entering a tank to complete repairs after fighting Russian attackers in the Donetsk region.

School destroyed, Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine
10/10
Image: AP

A school building completely demolished when the Russian troops stormed Rubizhne and Popasna.

