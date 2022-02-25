Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February. Following his announcement, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba took to his official Twitter handle to announce that Russia has launched "a full-scale invasion of Ukraine." He vowed that Ukraine will "defend itself and win" and called on the world to take action in order to stop Putin. After Russia launched the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the world leaders to take action against Russia and discuss the current situation of his country.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a phone call. During the telephonic conversation, Zelensky highlighted that the pressure against Russia must increase and added, "not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet." He expressed gratitude to Ursula von der Leyen for her decision of providing Ukraine with additional financial assistance.

Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase. Said this to @Vonderleyen. I am grateful to the President for her decision on additional financial assistance. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

UK

Following the Russian attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He informed Johnson about defence and insidious attacks on Kyiv by Russia. Zelensky highlighted the need for support of partners for Ukraine and demanded "effective counteraction to the Russian Federation." During the telephonic conversation, Zelensky called for strengthening sanctions against Russia. Boris Johnson told Zelensky that he was appalled by the events in Ukraine and further added that their thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.

Held talks with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. Reported on the course of 🇺🇦’s defense and insidious attacks on Kyiv by the aggressor. Today 🇺🇦 needs the support of partners more than ever. We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

Canada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over a phone call. During the call, Zelensky called for imposing additional tough sanctions against Russia. He demanded concrete support and added that Ukraine counts on the support of Canadian leadership in the process. Trudeau condemned the military aggression by Russia against Ukraine and reiterated that Ukraine's security is also Europe's security. He reaffirmed Canada's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Au téléphone aujourd’hui, j’ai indiqué au président @ZelenskyyUa que le Canada appuiera toujours la souveraineté de l’Ukraine et la liberté du people ukrainien. Avec nos partenaires, on va réagir aux violations flagrantes du droit international commises par la Russie. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2022

Phone conversation with @JustinTrudeau 🇨🇦 Today there is a full-scale war throughout 🇺🇦! We demand the immediate imposition of additional tough sanctions against Russia. Now, more than ever, we need concrete support! I count on leadership of 🇨🇦 in this process! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

France

After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian President has been calling on the world leaders to impose strict measures against Russia. Zelensky spoke to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on February 24. In his phone call with Macron, he discussed tough sanctions that will be imposed by European Union against Russia. Furthermore, Zelensky demanded the disconnection of Russia from SWIFT, the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and other effective measures to stop the "aggressor."

A package of additional tough sanctions against Russia from the EU is approaching. Discussed all the details with @EmmanuelMacron. We demand the disconnection of Russia from SWIFT, the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and other effective steps to stop the aggressor. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

US

On 24 February, the Ukrainian President held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden and urged him to stop Putin from the war against Ukraine and the world. He called for concrete sanctions against Russia and concrete assistance for Ukraine's armed forces. Zelensky urged Biden to provide defence and financial support to Ukraine and called for closing the airspace. He added, "The world must force Russia into peace." During the telephonic conversation, Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack" by Russia. Biden reaffirmed support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

We are creating an anti-Putin coalition. I spoke with @vonderleyen, @EmmanuelMacron, @karlnehammer and @RTErdogan about concrete sanctions and concrete assistance for our military. We are waiting for decisive action. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with his Poland counterpart Andrej Duda on Wednesday, February 24. In the telephonic conversation, Zelensky asserted that they are defending the freedom and land of Ukraine and insisted that they need effective international assistance. Zelensky urged Bucharest Nine for providing defence aid to Ukraine. He further called on the Bucharest Nine to impose sanctions and build pressure on Russia. He highlighted that they need to jointly make Russia return to the negotiation table.

We defend our freedom, our land. We need effective international assistance. Discussed this with @AndrzejDuda. Appealed to the Bucharest Nine for defense aid, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor. Together we have to put 🇷🇺 at the negotiating table. We need anti-war coalition. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

Sweden

Ukraine President on Thursday, February 24 held talks with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. During the phone call, Zelensky told Andersson that Russian troops are trying to seize the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and insisted that their soldiers are giving their lives to stop the tragedy of 1986 from happening. He called it a "war against the whole of Europe." In the talks held over call, Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson in a tweet stated that she expressed solidarity with Ukraine and strongly condemned Russia's invasion. Andersson added that they agreed on the need to impose EU sanctions on Russia and increased support for Ukraine.

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Spoke to Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa to express full solidarity with Ukraine and strong condemnation of Russia’s invasion and flagrant violation of international law. We agreed on need for massive EU sanctions on Russia and increased support for Ukraine in this dark hour. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) February 24, 2022

Austria

As Russia launched a military attack in Ukraine, Ukraine's President held talks with Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer. Zelensky also spoke to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and called for creating "an anti-Putin coalition." He called for imposing concrete sanctions on Russia and providing assistance to Russia. Furthermore, Zelensky mentioned that they were waiting for decisive actions from them.

Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of European Council Charles Michel. He urged Scholz and Michel to prevent Russia from the war against Ukraine. Furthermore, Zelensky called for imposing sanctions against Russia and urged them to provide financial and defence support to Ukraine.

Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against 🇺🇦 & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to 🇺🇦! Close the airspace! The world must force 🇷🇺 into peace — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Finland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Finland President Sauli Niinisto. Zelensky discussed countering Russia and informed Niinisto about the defence of Ukraine. He expressed gratitude to Finland for providing $50 million aid.

I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUA on the phone this morning. I expressed the deep sympathy of the Finnish people to Ukraine in this terrible situation. I informed him of the almost 15 million EUR aid Finland provides to Ukraine. — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) February 25, 2022

Discussed with @niinisto countering the aggressor. Informed about our defense, insidious shelling of Kyiv. Grateful to 🇫🇮 for allocating $50 million aid. It’s an effective contribution to the anti-war coalition. We keep working. We need to increase sanctions & 🇺🇦 defense support — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

It is to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to protect civilians. He warned other countries that any attempt to intervene would lead to consequences. Following Russia's military action, the people of Ukraine in cars and trains rushed to flee the cities. Residents also lined up at petrol pumps and ATMs to withdraw money. After Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced snapping diplomatic ties with Russia. He further announced that they will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country.

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Image: AP