Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Tells UK PM Boris Johnson 'next 24 Hours Crucial For Ukraine'

Amid ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (local time) spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda and agreed on further joint steps to counter the "aggressor". With Russia already rounding up major cities in Ukraine, Zelensky told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over telephone that the "next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine".

According to Downing Street's statement, “President Zelenskiy said he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine, and the prime minister said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine.”

Talked to 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and 🇵🇱 President @AndrzejDuda about the current security situation. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor. Anti-war coalition in action! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

It is to note that Zelensky’s call with Johnson and Duda came after a donors conference on Friday where UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain would deal with the logistics of getting equipment into a war zone. Additionally, the UK has announced that it would send £40 million more in aid to provide medical supplies as well as assistance to Ukraine.

The UK will send £40m more in aid to provide vital medical supplies and assistance to Ukraine, widening economic and military support to bolster the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/9QziIeokdf — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 27, 2022

EU financed purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine

Meanwhile, European Union fighter jets offered as military aid to Ukraine will arrive today. The EU, for the first time, decided to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack. In remarks after the decision was announced, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even said that Ukraine belongs to the bloc. She said, “Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in”.

At least 352 Ukrainian civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children, said Ukraine’s Interior Ministry on Monday, adding that around 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the launch of a ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine saying that the forces would ‘demilitarise’ the neighbouring nation without hitting civilian targets. However, Ukraine’s armed forces, which is significantly smaller than Russia, has repeatedly posted about the damage to residential buildings and civilian casualties as the ‘enemy’ troops continue to attack for the fifth day in a row.

