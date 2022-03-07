Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Dials PM Modi, Thanks India For Support To Its Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, appreciated Kyiv's assistance in the safe evacuation of Indians amid the war with Russia. After the conversation, which lasted nearly 35 minutes, Zelenskyy tweeted to inform that PM Modi also appreciated Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. The President expressed gratitude to PM Modi for India's support to the people of Ukraine.

Informed 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi about 🇺🇦 countering Russian aggression. 🇮🇳 appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and 🇺🇦 commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2022

As per government sources, the Indian PM touched upon the continuing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine amid the armed conflict. Expressing deep concern over the conflict and the resultant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, he reiterated the demand for an immediate cessation of violence. He affirmed that India has always stood for the peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the parties.

On this occasion, PM Modi thanked Zelenskyy for the help extended by his government in the evacuation of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine. PM Modi also showed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian students still stuck in the war-hit nation and stressed the need for their quick evacuation. While nearly 700 Indian students are still stuck in Sumy, it is perceived that Russia's announcement of a ceasefire in the city might help in their speedy evacuation.

PM Modi dials Putin after call with Zelenskyy

Earlier, sources indicated that PM Modi also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon. The phone call lasted for about 50 minutes. He has already had a telephonic conversation with Putin twice since the outbreak of the war.

The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams. PM Modi urged Putin to hold direct talks with Zelensky, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

He appreciated the announcement of the ceasefire and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy. PM Modi stressed the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. President Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation.

(With inputs from agency)