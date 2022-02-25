Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Orders Full Military Mobilisation To Counter Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered a full military mobilization as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian troops. In a decree issued on Thursday, he said the mobilization would last 90 days. Conscripts and reservists in all regions will be called up and the military's general staff will determine the number of people eligible for service. The president's cabinet has been tasked with allocating money for the mobilization.

Invading Russian forces unleashed deadly attacks on Ukraine on Thursday as battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv and the West responded with swift sanctions. Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems, with 100,000 people displaced.

Russia previously said only that it carried out air and missile strikes on Ukrainian air bases, air defense batteries, and other military facilities. Moscow said it has destroyed 83 Ukrainian military facilities.

Ukraine says 137 civilians, soldiers killed in Russian attacks

As Ukraine continued to deter the invading forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that 137 civilians and military personnel were killed in the attacks and strikes. He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded.

Zelenskyy said that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military bases, civilian sites also have been struck. "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," he stated.

The president also informed all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday and the island was taken by the Russians.

Earlier in the day, Russia seized Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 and where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain. The White House said on Thursday that it was outraged at reports of hostages taken at the facilities at Chernobyl.