Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Ready For Direct Negotiations With Vladimir Putin

In a big statement, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sibiga announced that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His statement comes shortly after Zelenskyy told Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that he was ready to meet the Russian President in the Turkish cities of Istanbul or Ankara.

Holding a telephonic conversation with Erdoğan on Saturday, the Ukrainian President had reckoned that he was ready to meet Putin in any Turkish city that he wants, according to Turkey’s Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. Erdoğan has reportedly informed Putin regarding the offer.

After speaking to Turkey, Putin told his counterpart that a halt in Russia's 'military operation' in Ukraine was possible if Kyiv stopped fighting and implemented its demands. "Putin tells Erdogan halt in Russia's Ukraine operation possible if Kyiv halts fighting, implements demands," Russia's state-affiliated media Sputnik reported.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold the third round of peace negotiations on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported quoting the official of the Ukraine President. In the second session of talks, both countries had agreed to create safe humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities as well as observe a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created. However, on the 10th day of the war, what looked like a breakthrough to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha, fell apart quickly. Ukrainian authorities cancelled evacuation from Mariupol claiming that Russian shelling in the region was preventing them from safely clearing out civilians.

Israel steps in as mediator, meets Putin

It is also important to mention that in the last 24 hours, Israel has attempted to mediate between the two nations at the request of Ukraine. On Saturday, March 5, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at Kremlin to hold a 'secret meeting' with Putin. Stepping into the role of a mediator, Bennett held a 3-hour long meeting with Putin, during which he raised the issue of the large Jewish community caught up in the war. Following the meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister went to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany”, an Israeli official said. Later, he dialled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the last 24 hours, Israel's PM has spoken to Zelenskyy thrice.