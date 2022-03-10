Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Reiterates Ukrainians 'weren't Slaves And Will Never Be'

On the 15th day of the Russia Ukraine war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukrainians "weren't slaves and will never be." On March 10, Zelenskyy declared in a speech that Ukrainians have defended the country for the 15th day and the Ukrainian army is fending off the Russian onslaught from all sides. He also expressed gratitude to the military, national guards, border guards, police officers, teroboronivts, and everyone else who contributed to the defence. He concluded by stating that Ukrainians have not and will not become slaves.

Zelensky remarked, "We defend our state for the 15th day. We have stood up. The Ukrainian army is fighting back attacks on key directions. Thanks to our military, national guards, border guards, police officers, teroboronivts and everyone who joined the defense, we did not become slaves. And we will never be. Because this is our spirit, this is our destiny."

AFU killed a commander of a Russian tank unit

Earlier today, according to media sources, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed Colonel Andrei Zakharov, the commander of a Russian tank unit in the Brovary area of the Kyiv region. Further, according to local media, the Ukrainian military has shot down four Russian Su-25 fighter jets. Four Russian Su-25 aircraft, two helicopters, and two cruise missiles were destroyed in Kyiv and the Joint Force Operation zones between March 8 and March 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed. Russia has also lost 56 planes and 82 helicopters, according to the latest recent numbers from Ukraine.

Furthermore, Russia carried out military strikes in Zhytomyr and Mariupol in several areas on the 15th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has announced that his country will no longer pursue NATO membership, a point of friction between Kyiv and Moscow. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, has declared his desire for Ukraine to join the European Union and has urged the EU's 27 member states to impose coordinated pressure on Russia.

Image: AP