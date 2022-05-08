Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Says Over 300 Civilians Evacuated From Azovstal Steel Plant

Amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian President confirmed that more than 300 civilians, including children and women, have been safely evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. In his nightly address on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the initial part of the evacuation mission was carried out with the assistance of teams from the International Red Cross and the United Nations. Condemning the Russian offensive which has allegedly damaged nearly 200 cultural heritage sites, Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian troops at the plant will not surrender.

As Russian forces have been shelling the Azovstal steel complex in Mariupol for several weeks, Zelenskyy stated that the wounded and medics will be evacuated in the next round of evacuation. According to Russia's most recent estimate, around 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are holed up in a vast maze of tunnels and bunkers under the Azovstal steel plant. According to a report by The Associated Press, Mariupol's fall would deprive Ukraine of a major port and allow Russia to construct a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Relatives of Ukrainian forces demand soldiers' evacuations from Azovstal

Earlier on May 2, wives and mothers of those fighting Russian forces at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol held a demonstration on Maidan in Ukraine. As they proceeded to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's office, relatives chanted "Save Azovstal" and "Save Mariupol's military," demanding that soldiers be evacuated from the steel plant as soon as possible.

"Mr Zelenskyy knows about the situation in Azovstal and what's going on there. He knows about the storming and will do everything possible to stop it," said Iulia, the wife of a Ukrainian serviceman of the 36th Marine Brigade, The AP reported.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 74th on Sunday. The largest European conflict since World War II has turned into a brutal attrition war that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions, and destroyed significant swathes of cities.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces claimed that Russia has lost around 25,500 troops, 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armoured personnel carriers, 1,961 vehicles and fuel tanks since the war broke out on February 24.

(Image: AP)