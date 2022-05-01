Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Says 'Ukraine Will Be Free' But Avers 'a Lot Of Work Ahead'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday averred that “Ukraine will be free” as he addressed the nation with the Moscow-Kyiv war entering day 67. He pledged that the territories such as Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Dniprorudne are ‘temporarily’ occupied by Russia, and they will be “liberated”. However, Zelenskyy noted that there was “a lot of work ahead” before saying that Moscow’s forces are not realising that their “so-called operation” failed.

Zelenksyy said, “Ukraine will be free. Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Dniprorudne and all other temporarily occupied cities and communities in which the occupiers are now pretending to be "masters" will be liberated. The Ukrainian flag will return …”

He added, “There is still a lot of work ahead. The occupiers are still on our land and still do not recognize the apparent failure of their so-called operation. We still need to fight and direct all efforts to drive the occupiers out. And we will do it.”

Additionally, the Ukrainian President also switched to Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers to not fight Ukraine. He said that even their generals have expected that thousands of them would lose their lives. Zelenskyy said that Moscow has been recruiting new troops “with little motivation and little combat experience” for the units that were gutted during the early weeks of the war so these units can be thrown back into battle. Ukrainian President also said that Russian commanders are fully aware that thousands of them will die and thousands more will be wounded in the coming weeks. He also stressed that "war has already weakened Russia".

“The Russian commanders are lying to their soldiers when they tell them they can expect to be held seriously responsible for refusing to fight and then also don’t tell them, for example, that the Russian army is preparing additional refrigerator trucks for storing the bodies. They don’t tell them about the new losses the generals expect,” Zelenskyy said late Saturday.

“Évery Russian soldier can still save his own life. It’s better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land,” he said.



Image: AP

