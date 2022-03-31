Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Thanks Biden For Extending Aid Of $500 Million To Kyiv

Hours after US President Joe Biden pledged an additional $500 million in direct aid for Ukraine as the Russian invasion persists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appreciated Biden's move and thanked the latter for extending aid to embattled Kyiv. The statement from Zelenskyy came as Biden assured the Ukrainian President an additional aid of $500 million during a 55-minute call on Wednesday. According to the White House, the leaders also reviewed security aid already delivered to Ukraine and the effects that weaponry has had on the war.

Meanwhile, Zelesnkyy, during a telephonic conversation, pressed the Biden administration and other Western allies to provide Ukraine with military jets. "If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point. Tanks, aircraft, artillery systems. Freedom should be armed no worse than tyranny," Zelenskyy said.

POTUS Biden's assistance to war-ravaged Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that this was not the first time that the Biden administration extended its support to the war-torn country. Apart from the $500 million aid announced on Wednesday, Biden had sent Ukraine about $2 billion in humanitarian and security assistance ever since the onset of the war last month. Notably, this is all part of the $13.6 billion that Congress approved earlier this month for Ukraine as part of a broader spending bill.

Meanwhile, addressing the Australian parliament on Thursday, Zelenskyy affirmed that the Russian invasion could burn down fighter jets but would not be able to take down the 'essence' of Ukraine and its feeling of independence. Furthermore, responding strongly to the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy asked the world leaders to stop Moscow from attacking Ukraine immediately and added, "If we don't stop Russia now, other countries in the world with similar intentions will take advantage of it."

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.