As the Russian forces intensified shelling of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his Sunday address vowed to punish everyone who "committed atrocities" in the war that has claimed lives of hundreds, including women and children. Noting reports of new casualties from escalated missile attack in Irpin, Zelenskyy added that "we will not forget, we will not forgive," the Kyiv Independent quoted. In an impassioned speech to the citizens, he also promised a strong response to all those who ordered to shoot at Ukraine.

"Today, a family of four parents and two children were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city. How many such families have died, " Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. On our land," he added.

In his powerful speech, Zelenskyy also emphasised Russia's arbitrary bombings and shelling of residential buildings, leaving millions homeless. Remembering the victims of such attacks, he said "we will not forgive the shooting of unarmed people. The destruction of our infrastructure. We won't forgive hundreds and hundreds of victims, thousands and thousands of sufferings." Accusing Russia of "conscious murder," the infuriated and emotional President also stated:

"for tomorrow Russia officially announced the shelling our territory. Our enterprises of the defence complex. Most were built decades ago, by then-Soviet power, and are now among the usual urban environment. Thousands work here, hundreds of thousands live nearby, this is murder."

'Bloody corridors'

Referring to Russia's burgeoning missile attack and unhindered shelling in cities of Mariupol last weekend that forced a mass evacuation of Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said, "we heard promises that there will be humanitarian corridors. They are not here. Instead of humanitarian corridors, they can only make bloody ones." On Sunday, Russian invaders also shelled houses in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv and Sumy. They also shot down air defence systems over Okhmatdyt, Zelenskyy informed.

Russian shelling of Ukraine escalates

Fear and devastation have aggravated in Ukraine and turned into a full-blown civilian disaster after Ukrainians failed to evacuate the besieged city of Mariupol for the second day on Sunday. President Zelenskyy during his fervent speech on Sunday also warned of further intensification today. Over 2,000 civilians have already been killed in Ukraine and around 1,000 injured, including women and children in the 12 days running war.

From February 24, more than 1.5 million people have fled the country, as per United Nations, which has also predicted the situation to turn into the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Hundreds of women and children have moved to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, and Moldova to seek refuge. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine, has said that Moscow will not withdraw until its demands are met and Kyiv refrains from fighting.

(Image: AP)