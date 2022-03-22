Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy's Adviser Asserts 'We Will Win, The Only Question Is When'

Ukraine's president's office wants the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to help Ukraine in a more participatory way in the war with Russia, an adviser to the head of the president's office, Mykhailo Podoliak, told BBC Ukraine. Podoliak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, said, “We will win. The only question is when.”

The adviser to the Ukrainian president's office said that whilst the talks are ongoing, there are many controversial issues to be agreed upon because the Ukraine President “has clearly stated his position” on territorial integrity and fundamental security guarantees. “Political advisers are actively working in consultation mode,” he said, adding that it is also being discussed "whether there is a document" or "no document.”

'We are on our own..'

Podoliak appeared to criticise NATO as he said, “We are on our own, and everyone else just stands there and says they sympathise with us. We want to address several issues that take these aspects into account - that is, territorial integrity, sovereignty and effective security guarantees.” The Ukrainian president’s advisor iterated that this is not a provoked war, because Kyiv did not provoke Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took a dig at NATO stressing that it was ‘afraid’ of Russia as the alliance rejected his appeal of declaring a no-fly zone. Ukraine also later gave up on its ambition of joining NATO. In an address, Zelenskyy said that NATO should either say that 'they are accepting us' or 'not accepting us'.

“NATO should either say now that they are accepting us, or openly say that they are not accepting us as they are scared of Russia, which is true,” The Kyiv Independent quoted Zelenskyy as saying on Monday as the Kremlin's invasion of Kyiv continued.