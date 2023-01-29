Ukraine Aims For 24 Fighter Jets From West Post Approval Of Advanced Tanks To Fight Russia

The Ukrainian air defense hopes to receive twenty-four fighter jets from western allied to support Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war, reported Sky news.

After the approval of advanced tanks from across the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has headed to the first military package of its kind of 24 fighter jets. Last week, EU allies and the US have agreed to supply military tanks after several days of back-and-forth discussions. Now, Ukraine is aiming to secure two fighter squadrons of 12 combat aircraft each, said Yurii Ihnat, a Ukrainian spokesperson.

Ukraine wants fighter jets next

"Ukraine hopes to be given American F-16s, but are also considering French Rafale and Swedish Gripen," said Ihnat Ukrainian spokesperson, reported Sky News citing a local news channel. However, there has been no positive response from the US on supplying F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine or allowing their transfer by third-party countries.

So far, a total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by various countries from the west. "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," said Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to France on Friday. Further, he added that delivery terms by each country vary for each case and urged "for help as soon as possible", as per media report.

Russian aggression continues

Meanwhile, Russian aggression in Ukraine continues and has devasted the town of Vuhledar. In the last few days, fighting between Russia and Ukraine has intensified in the eastern town of Vuhledar, as Russian troops have been shelling relentlessly, reported CNN. According to the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Sergiy Cherevatyi, Russian forces had fired some 299 rockets and artillery shells at the town, which is about 40 kilometers (approximately 25 miles) southwest of the city of Donetsk.

"The Russians have been trying to break through our defenses near Vuhledar. … Now they are also concentrating their forces there, concentrating aggressive, powerful strikes on our defense,” said Cherevatyi, reported CNN citing Ukrainian television.

Further, he informed, "The situation in at the front, and in particular in Donetsk region - near Bakhmut and Vuhledar - remains extremely acute."