'Russia Uninvolved In Incident Of Missile Falling': Turkish President Erdogan Claims

On Tuesday, a tragic incident occurred in a village in Eastern Poland when a missile killed 2 Polish citizens, four miles away from the Ukrainian border. While many including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are suspicious of the Russian involvement, fearing conflict escalation, Turkey thinks otherwise. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, said on Wednesday that Russia is 'uninvolved' in the incident.

While speaking to Russian news agency TASS, Erdogan claimed, “I have to respect the position of Russia, which has said that it is not its missile. This is important for us." The Turkish President emphasised the need to initiate a detailed probe into the incident.

Stressing the fact that provocation of any sort will cause hindrance to the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan said, “I believe that insisting that the missiles were Russian-made will exacerbate this issue. We are trying to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table as soon as possible. In this regard, we believe that such a method as provocations is not the right one. The path to peace lies through dialogue."

Biden says missile unlikely to have been fired from Russia

On Wednesday, after convening an emergency meeting of world leaders, US President Joe Biden said that the missile that landed in Poland killing two Polish people was unlikely to have been fired from Russia due to its trajectory. The Guardian reported that when Biden was asked if the missile was fired from Russia, he said, “There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate. But it is unlikely in the minds of its trajectory that it was fired from Russia.”

The Polish Ministry of Foreign affairs described the missile in question as a “Russian-made missile”. Speaking on the matter Biden made it clear that NATO will support Poland’s investigation.

“We agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion in rural Poland, near the Ukrainian border, and they’re going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened,” he said.

The missile crashed in the Polish village of Przewodow in Eastern Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship, which is located close to the Ukrainian borders. Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there was no evidence so far as to who had fired the missile. While the Polish Foreign Ministry asserted that the missile was a Russian-manufactured one, the world awaits a thorough investigation.