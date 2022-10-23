Russia Unleashes Barrage Of Missiles On Ukrainian Civilian Areas; Kyiv Seeks Help

Amid waves of explosives-laden suicide drones striking Ukraine’s capital on Monday, setting buildings ablaze, and killing at least four people, the situation turned grimmer on Saturday night, with at least 12 civilian structures demolished completely. In a statement released on Saturday, Ukraine's air force said the aggressor unleashed a barrage of missiles overnight, resulting in the destruction of civilian infrastructures in Kyiv. According to the statement, its forces downed at least 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from air and sea. "Several rockets targeting the capital were shot down on Saturday," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging service.

Meanwhile, governors of six western and central provinces, as well as the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea made similar claims. However, the officials did not confirm whether anyone was killed or suffered injuries during the incident. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor, Mykhailo Podoliak said by striking critical infrastructures of the already war-torn country, Kremlin wants to provoke new refugees to flee to Europe. He asserted that whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to implement his plan will totally depend on European capital's leaders. "The only way to stop humanitarian catastrophe — transfer air defence and additional missiles fast," he urged in the Twitter post on Saturday.

Putin had promised to not escalate the war

Amid escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, President Putin, during a press conference in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, last week, asserted that he would not carry out massive strikes against facilities in the war-embattled nation, "at least for now". As per the Russian President, Moscow has some other plans and goals and reiterated, "there is no need for massive strikes, at least for now". "Currently, other tasks are on the agenda, because, in my opinion, out of the 29 facilities, seven were not hit the way the Defense Ministry had planned. But these facilities are being finished off gradually, there is no need for massive strikes, at least for now. Then we'll see," Putin said. However, his words did not match the current situation in Ukraine as it has been suffering several missile attacks in the past two weeks.