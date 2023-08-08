Russia Unveils New History Book Defending Invasion & Portraying Ukraine As A 'Nazi State'

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow released new history textbooks that defended its invasion of Ukraine. According to The Guardian, the new textbook will go on shelves before children return to school in Russia in September. Ever since the war commenced in February 2022, Moscow has tightened its control over the historical narratives and how the war is being portrayed in the country.

In recent months, multiple Russian courts have given harsh prison sentences to people who criticised the Putin administration. As per the reports by the British news outlet, the new school books will teach Russian children about the importance of "demilitarisation and denazification" in Ukraine.

The book was reportedly written in five months and included multiple sections that dealt with Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. “The material was aimed at conveying the aims [of the Ukraine offensive] to schoolchildren,” Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said at a press conference in Moscow. Karvtsov stated that the new textbooks have been introduced in the 11th grade. “The tasks of demilitarisation and denazification, so that schoolchildren are convinced that this is really the case,” he added, reiterating Putin’s proclamations when he first sent the Russian troops to Ukraine. Some of the pages of the textbooks were also shared on social media by several users.

More pages from the propaganda book that will be called a history book in every Russian school since September 1.



"Russia is truly a land of opportunities." To die, for example 😏It also paints the United States as the country most interested in war in Ukraine. It says it’s just… https://t.co/HW983onn7O pic.twitter.com/af2RznXUNE — Victoria (@victoriaslog) August 7, 2023

In the press conference, the Russian Education Minister mentioned that the book covers a period from 1945 to the 21st century and will be available in all schools on September 1. “After the end of the special military operation [in Ukraine], after our victory, we will further supplement this book,” Kravtsov asserted. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky spoke alongside the Russian minister and hailed the less amount of time it took to finish the book. "No textbook has ever been created in our country in such a short time," he said.

The book portrays West as the ‘villain’ and Moscow as the ‘saviour’

The book delves into Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and praises Russian soldiers for “saving peace” in the region. While Ukraine was repeatedly referred to as a “Nazi state”, the book denounced western sanctions, describing them as worse than Napoleon, who marched on Russia in 1812, The Guardian reported.

The new history book portrayed the West as the villain and stated that the West’s “main goal” is to “destabilise the situation inside Russia”. The book even went on to call Ukraine an ‘artificial state”. In the press conference, Medinsky boasted about how the authors “rewrote” the history. “We completely rewrote the sections ‘70s’, ‘80s’, ‘90s’ and ‘2000s’. A new section has been added from 2014 to the present, including the special military operation,” he said. Ever since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has imposed an unprecedented crackdown on dissent. In April this year, a Russian girl was taken away from her father after she drew a picture in support of Ukraine at School.