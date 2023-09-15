Russia Upgrades Su-34 Jets With AI-ML System For Cockpit Crack Detection

Russia has conducted successful tests of the AI-driven laser system, Spekle, on its Su-34 fighter-bombers, a cornerstone of the Russian Air Force’s ground attack fleet. This marks another advancement in Russia's adoption of AI technology for its military assets. Russian media reports indicate that AI-based pilot interfaces, communications systems, and target identification systems have been integrated into various platforms.

This includes the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter and the Marker unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), enabling autonomous operations. Meanwhile, the Su-34 has been extensively employed in ground attack missions during ongoing conflicts. The continued use of the Su-34 in active conflict zones places significant stress on its airframe and maintenance requirements. However, the successful testing of Spekle suggests a potential solution. It's highly likely that Spekle will enter mass production and find application in other aircraft of the Russian Air Force (RuAF).

Addressing Stress and Wear on Cockpit Glass

A report from RIA Novosti describes Spekle as a "new laser complex with a neural network" designed to assess the integrity of cockpit glass in Russian Su-34 front-line bombers. This complex accurately identifies defects in the glass and assesses their severity. An experimental model of the complex has undergone military testing, assessing the technical condition of cockpit glass in operational-tactical aviation aircraft. Repeated flights under varying conditions can weaken the glass and compromise its integrity, posing safety risks. Spekle's use of neural networks adds autonomy to the assessment process, reducing the time-consuming tasks faced by ground crews.

Neural networks, inspired by the human brain, consist of interconnected processing nodes. These networks learn from training examples and adapt over time. In this case, the AI-ML device learns and improves its performance with inputs and human supervision. The new system significantly reduces assessment time, taking only 3-5 minutes per aircraft. The Spekle software and hardware complex analyze the laser beam reflected from the cockpit glass during pressurization. This process detects defects, helping to prevent cockpit glass damage during flight due to wear and tear.

Su-34: Russia's Versatile Front-line Bomber

The Su-34 front-line bomber is designed for day and night missions, capable of destroying ground, surface, and air targets in various weather conditions. It accommodates a two-person crew and can carry up to eight tons of weaponry on 12 external hardpoints, including various guided missiles, aerial bombs, and unguided missiles.

On June 1, the Russian Air Force received a fresh batch of Su-34s from the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). These aircraft, based on the Su-27 Flanker air superiority fighter, have undergone substantial modernization, including advanced radar systems with terrain following and avoidance capabilities. This successful testing of Spekle reflects Russia's commitment to integrating AI-driven innovations to enhance the safety and efficiency of its military assets, maintaining its position at the forefront of modern warfare capabilities.