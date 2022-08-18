Russia Urges US To Issue Visas To FM Lavrov & His Delegation For UNGA Visit In September

In a recent development, the Russian embassy in the United States has made a request to the White House and the State Department to grant visas to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the delegation who are scheduled to visit the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September. Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the US, stated that the embassy has already urged the White House and the concerned department to uphold their commitments as the host nation where UN headquarters is located.

"We will continue to insist on ensuring unhindered entry to all representatives of Russia participating in the event of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly," Ambassador Antonov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, as per Sputnik. This comes as the United States has imposed sanctions on Russian leaders after Moscow launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24. Late in February, the US placed restrictions on Lavrov that barred him from entering the country, froze his assets there, and forbade US citizens and corporations from indulging in business with anyone on the sanctions list.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry referred to the sanctions as "unlawful" and said that Lavrov does not have any accounts with foreign banks. The United States and the United Nations have an agreement that states that the headquarters' host nation must not hinder representatives and other officials from visiting for meetings. Further, Ambassador Antonov also stated that he also hoped to find out whether Washington was actually prepared to speak with Moscow on arms control and a treaty to replace 'New START.' "The New START today is the 'gold standard' in the field of arms control, which must be maintained," he added.

Russia halts US inspections of its nuclear weapons' sites

Notably, Russia has decided to temporarily halt a provision of the 2010 'NEW START' treaty that enabled the United States and Russian inspectors to visit each other's nuclear weapons installations. Earlier, the mutual inspections were put on hold as a safety measure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on August 8, the Russian Foreign Ministry gave another justification for why Moscow is reluctant to resume them. It stated that the decision to not resume inceptions has been taken as US sanctions restricted the visit of Russian inspectors to Washington.

Image: AP