Russia Urges West To Warn Ukraine Against Using 'dirty Bomb' In Ongoing War

Russia has called on the West to pursue Ukraine to not go ahead with their plans of using "dirty bomb" and nuclear blackmail. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow urges the West to use its influence to convince Ukraine to abandon their plans of using "dirty bomb" and all those activities that involve nuclear blackmail, TASS reported. The statement of Zakharova comes at a time when Russia has been repeatedly raising concerns regarding Ukraine preparing possible provocations with the use of a "dirty bomb."

"We urge the West to use its influence with its Ukrainian underlings and tell them to turn back from this dangerous and reckless idea and all actions stemming from nuclear blackmail. It could have irreversible consequences, including possible mass loss of innocent civilian lives. We regularly make it clear that radiation has no boundaries," Maria Zakharova said in the press briefing.

Notably, Russia's accusations have been rejected by Ukraine, the US and its allies. Speaking at a press briefing on October 27, Maria Zakharova stressed that radiation has no boundaries and does not need visas or permits to travel. She emphasised that radiation cannot be prevented from crossing the border. Terming radiation as "insidious," she stated that it has "critical consequences" for people's health. On October 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow has specific information that Ukrainian scientific institutions are equipped with technologies which are able to develop a "dirty bomb."

Shoigu raises concerns regarding Ukraine's use of 'dirty bomb'

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has raised Moscow's concern about possible provocations by Ukraine by employing a "dirty bomb" with defence ministers of the United States, France, Turkey and the United Kingdom. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace refuted the claims made by Russia and warned Moscow that "such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation."

Shoigu also raised the claims with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, 26 October. Taking to his Twitter handle, Singh stated that Sergei Shoigu briefed him about the situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through the use of a "dirty bomb." Singh, however, reiterated India's stance to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of the conflict. He stressed that the nuclear option should not be used by any side "as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity."

