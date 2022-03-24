Russia-US Military Ties Important In Such Tense Times: Kremlin On Expulsion Of Diplomats

A day after Russia expelled several American diplomats of the US Embassy in Moscow, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov asserted that the contacts between the Pentagon and the Russian military are important, especially in such tense times, news agency Sputnik reported. According to the news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the permanent members of the Council of the Russian Federation on Thursday. Further, he demanded the Biden administration stop taking actions against their diplomats in order for Russia to stop expelling American diplomats.

"If it wants us to stop expelling American diplomats, the United States must stop the expulsions of our diplomats. Our actions are not the root cause of this crisis. They are forced and retaliatory measures," news agency TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

Notably, Russia had recently announced to expel several American diplomats from the US embassy in Moscow. The Russian aggression has also been confirmed by the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who stated that the process of expelling the diplomats have already begun. According to the US State Department, it received the list of diplomats declared “persona non grata” by the Russian foreign ministry. The department has received the list on Wednesday, the spokesperson confirmed. However, he did not mention how many diplomats were declared persona non grata by Moscow. Notably, in diplomacy, a persona non grata is a status sometimes applied by a host country to foreign diplomats to remove their protection by diplomatic immunity from arrest and other normal kinds of prosecution.

"We can confirm that the US Embassy received a list of diplomats declared "persona non grata" from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 23, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Russia warned of cutting diplomatic relations with the United States

It is worth mentioning that the action from the Russian side came nearly two days after it had summoned US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan. According to a report by The Associated Press, Sullivan was questioned by the Russian foreign ministry on the action taken by the US against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recently, the US had declared Putin as a “war criminal” over the invasion of Ukraine. However, the Russian officials termed the US action unlawful and asked US President Joe Biden to rectify his statement. During the meeting, Sullivan said that Russia warned of cutting diplomatic relations with the United States. However, on the other side, America reacted strongly to the actions taken by Moscow against the US diplomats and added "any hostile action against US will be met with a decisive and appropriate response.”

Image: AP