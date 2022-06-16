Russia, US Must Discuss Extension Of START Agreement: Kremlin Spokesperson Peskov

Russia and United States must discuss the extension of the START nuclear arms reduction treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti on Thursday. Speaking during an exclusive interview, Peskov said that the agreement is pivotal for global security, adding that his country’s ongoing military operation in Ukriane was no reason to avoid discussions pertaining to the same. Implemented in 1994, Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) is a bilateral agreement between the US and erstwhile Soviet states on the reduction and the limitation of strategic offensive arms.

His remarks came as the war in Ukriane continued unabated for the 113th day. In the latest development, it is seen that the Russian troops have shifted the centre of their offensive to Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). The Ukrainian Governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, told The Associated Press that heavy fighting in Sievierodonetsk continues today as well. Separatists-held Luhansk and Donetsk regions constitute the Donbas region.

Peskov had earlier outlined the significance of dialogue between the US and Russia. Speaking at a conference call on Wednesday, he had said, “Communication is essential, in the future we will still have to communicate…The US is not going anywhere, Europe is not going anywhere, so somehow we will have to communicate with them.”

Russia will continue to have ties with 'friendly countries': Peskov

According to the Kremlin Press Secretary, Russia will continue to have trade and exchange ties with "friendly nations" and they will have "neutral networks" for trade and production. Speaking earlier this week, the Kremlin official had stressed that Russia will continue to maintain ties with 'friendly nations on the basis of conditions caused due to the "completely unprecedented war launched" against Moscow, as per the news report. He also highlighted that the role of the dollar, euro and reserve currencies is "inevitably weakening" and many countries have started losing confidence in legal and financial systems. It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, several EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia to pressurise Kremlin to end the war.



(With inputs from agencies)