Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, with the two countries blaming each other for increased escalation and Russia facing severe condemnation from global powers, OHCHR High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet spoke about the ongoing investigation at the UNSC meeting held on Tuesday.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is undertaking an investigation and stated that Russian forces are cluster munitions in heavily populated areas, Bachelet, who is also the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, informed at United Nations Security Council. The OHCHR High Commissioner further said, “OHCHR has received credible allegations that Russian forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times. Allegations that Ukrainian forces have used such weapons are also being investigated.”

UNSC urges all countries to keep markets open amid Russia-Ukraine war

According to ANI, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the UNSC meeting by warning of the conflict's global consequences with skyrocketing prices of food, energy, and fertiliser affecting up to 1.2 billion people in 74 countries. The UN Secretary-General also urged all countries to keep markets open, resist unjustified and unnecessary export restrictions, and provide reserves to countries facing starvation or famine. Guterres also added that in the short term, strategic stockpiles and increased reserves could help in easing out the problem.

Worst war crimes since World War-II, says Zelenskyy

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), claiming that Ukraine had seen the worst war crimes since World War II. President Zelenskyy requested Russia's expulsion from the UN Security Council and 'accountability' for Russian 'crimes' during his speech.

Further addressing the meet, Zelenskyy also said that this (Russian forces in Bucha) is no different from other terrorists such as Daesh, who occupied some territory, and here it is done by a member of the United Nations Security Council. He went on to say that the world has yet to understand the whole truth regarding Ukraine's role in the conflict.

He claimed that tanks crushed civilians and that mothers were raped and slaughtered in front of their children, according to ANI.

Zelenskyy's address to the UNSC came at a time when the dead bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian forces from a town on the outskirts of Kyiv. The killings sparked global outrage, and vehement denials from the Russian government.

Image: AP, ANI