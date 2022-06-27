Russia Utilised Missiles Worth More Than $5 Million To Hit Kyiv Amid Ongoing War: Report

As the invading Kremlin troops continue to wreck through Ukrainian towns and cities, Russia is reported to use millions of worth of missiles to target the war-torn nation’s capital, Kyiv. According to a report from 24 Kanal, the Russian missiles which were used to strike Kyiv allegedly cost $5 million or more for each. The report further claimed that the Kremlin spends millions of dollars on killing its neighbouring country rather than developing its own nation.

The missiles that the #Russians used to hit #Kyiv m cost $5 million and more per missile.



Instead of improving their country, the #Kremlin spends millions of dollars to kill its neighbors.



📰24 Kanal pic.twitter.com/aLnZm94mdG — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2022

In addition to this, on Sunday, as the G7 leaders gathered in Germany for the first day of their annual meeting, Russia launched a series of missile strikes against the Ukrainian city of Kyiv. According to a CNN report, a Russian missile attack that struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv resulted in one fatality and at least six injuries. Four of the injured have been taken to the hospital while search and rescue efforts continue, the city's deputy mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko noted.

Attack on Kyiv

A video from Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs depicted a sizable missile funnel in the kindergarten's garden. Bondarenko said that the kindergarten was struck by the missile attack, however, no one was hurt.

Kindergarten in Kyiv after russian missile strike this morning.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/sZppy5CjLp — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) June 26, 2022

According to preliminary reports, 14 missiles were launched against Kyiv and the surrounding territories, Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament noted. As per Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the missiles were "Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles" that were fired from planes above the Caspian Sea.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service also underlined that a fire broke out in a 9-story residential structure with partial devastation to the 7th and 9th floors, CNN reported. The unit also informed that fire started due to "enemy shelling."

Russia's victory would be "absolutely catastrophic" for the globe: UK PM

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson warned by saying that the victory of Russia over Ukraine in the continuing conflict would be "absolutely catastrophic" for the world. After Russia launched three missiles at Kyiv on Sunday, Johnson made these comments. The UK Prime Minister said that despite rising oil prices in many areas of the world, including Russia, Western nations must remain consistent in their commitment to aiding Ukraine to fend off additional Russian military advances, as per media reports.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden stated that a restriction on the import of gold from Russia would be announced by the United States and the other Group of Seven major countries. Notably, this step has been taken to further isolate Russia economically as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. At the commencement of the G-7 annual conference, Biden announced the action on Sunday.

Besides this, senior Biden administration officials stressed that Gold is Moscow's second-largest export after energy and a restriction on imports would make it harder for Russia to engage in international markets.

(Image: AP)