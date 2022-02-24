Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Russia Vows Strong Response To US Sanctions, Avers 'intimidation & Threats Do Not Work'

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, Russia also said that it will respond strongly to these sanctions and it will be in such a way that it affect the US.

Russia, US, Ukraine

Lashing out at the United States,' Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that 'Blackmail, intimidation, & threats are the only tools the US policy has in its arsenal'. In response to the sanctions announced by the US, the Ministry said that 'Russia has proven its ability to minimise the inflicted damage regardless of the costs that come with the sanctions.' Russia has also warned that it will 'respond strongly' to the sanctions. 

Western allies impose sanctions on Russia amid tensions in Ukraine

Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow. The US has stated that it is prepared to withhold technology and resources in response to additional Russian aggression. Biden said that the sanctions include blocking two Russian banks, as well as preventing Moscow from accessing Western financial institutions, according to Radio Free Europe.

President Biden also declared that Moscow's actions against Ukraine were illegal under international law. 

Russia Ukraine war: Developments till now

Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said on Thursday that 'anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces'.

The war-torn country has also reportedly asked Turkey to close Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits access to Russian warships. Meanwhile, Russia will be closing the shipping lane in the Azov Sea as crises continue to escalate in eastern Europe. 

Meanwhile, Moscow has now said that Ukrainian troops are laying down their weapons. It is to note that the latest remarks by Russia came after several have been left dead and injured in the face of Russian airstrikes. Earlier, the Russian defence ministry had claimed that it had neutralised armed forces in Ukraine.

