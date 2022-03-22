Russia Vows To Continue Using Cutting-edge Hypersonic Missiles In War Against Ukraine

As Russian aggression against Ukraine continues to escalate, causing widespread destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the Russian military has recently stated that it would continue to use cutting-edge Russian hypersonic missiles to strike key targets in Ukraine. According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile has demonstrated its effectiveness in destroying strongly guarded special facilities.

Further, Konashenkov claimed that the Kinzhal missile was fired for the first time in the Russia-Ukraine war on Friday to attack a Soviet-era missile storage armoury in the western town of Deliatyn in the Carpathian Mountains, PTI reported. In addition to this, over the weekend, it was also utilised in an attack on a fuel station in Kostiantynivka, near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv.

Konashenkov has even highlighted the fact that Kinzhal was chosen for these assaults because of its high kinetic energy and ability to penetrate defences. He added that Kinzhal missiles were launched from a distance of above 1,000 kilometres.

According to PTI, Kinzhal is among the number of hypersonic weapons manufactured by Russia in recent years. It has a range of 2,000 kilometres and can travel at a speed of ten times that of sound. It is usually carried by MiG-31 fighter planes that have been adapted specifically for the mission.

Russia's alleged firing of its hypersonic missile is to 'detract attention': UK MoD

The Russian military's claims come at a time when the UK Ministry of Defense stated that Russia's alleged firing of its hypersonic missile was likely intended to "detract attention" from its failure in its ground conflict. The ministry wrote on Twitter, pointing to Russia's hypersonic missile firing, “These were likely the Kinzhal; an air-launched ballistic missile system...already been heavily used by Russian forces in their attack on Ukraine."

Following that the ministry said, “Russian claims of having used the developmental Kinzhal is highly likely intended to detract from a lack of progress in Russia’s ground campaign.”

Apart from these, as per Interfax, Russia has even claimed that a coastal missile system has attacked Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance stations near the port city of Odesa. In addition, Russian soldiers have stepped up their assaults on Lviv, which had been relatively unaffected since the operation started on February 24. Russians shelled the western Ukrainian city on Friday, causing dense smoke to swell up from the structures.

