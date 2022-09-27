Russia Vows To Do 'everything Possible' To Stop 'hostile' Neighbours From Acquiring Nukes

Russia would do “everything possible” to prevent its "hostile" neighbours such as Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons, stated Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday. Taking to his Telegram, Medvedev wrote, “We will do everything we can to prevent nuclear weapons from appearing in neighbouring countries that are hostile to us.” The deputy chairman further alleged “Nazi Ukraine” is controlled by NATO, while adding that if the threat to Russia increases the established danger limit amid the ongoing war then Moscow will have to respond.

"But there is still a fragile hope for the common sense and sense of self-preservation of the enemy countries that indulge them [the Kiev authorities]. They understand: if the threat to Russia exceeds the established danger limit, we will have to respond. Without asking anyone's permission, without much consultation. And this is definitely not a bluff," Medvedev stated.

His remarks come days after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military’s first mobilization since World War-2. During the announcement, he stressed that the possibility of Russia using its nuclear arsenal against any ‘threat’ should not be questioned.

Medvedev avers 'Russia has right to use nuclear weapons if necessary'

In his post on Telegram, Medvedev said Russia would use nuclear weapons "if we or our allies are attacked with this type of weapon or if aggression with the use of conventional weapons threatens the very existence of our state."

He accused Ukraine of committing a “large-scale act of aggression” against Russia that posed a threat to the very existence of the nation. Reiterating Russia’s right to use nuclear weapons at times of need, Medvedev said Russia would use nuclear weapons in case “we or our allies are attacked with this type of weapon or if aggression with the use of conventional weapons threatens the very existence of our state.”

He further quoted the exact terminology of one of the conditions of Russia's nuclear strike doctrine: “aggression against the Russian Federation involving the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is under threat”.

Russia’s nuclear capability

According to a BBC report, Russia has an estimated 5,977 nuclear warheads. These include ballistic missiles and rockets which are considered strategic nuclear weapons. The report further estimates that around 1,500 Russian warheads are currently “deployed” at missile and bomber bases or on submarines at sea, ready to be launched on order.

President Putin had warned the West to refrain from blackmailing Russia on the grounds of the usage of nuclear weapons while maintaining that "the wind rose can turn around,” and adding, “This is not a bluff,” during his address to the nation on 21 September when he had announced the partial military mobilization.

In a similar fashion, Medvedev concluded his post by writing, “They understand: if the threat to Russia exceeds the established danger limit, we will have to respond. Without asking anyone's permission, without much consultation. And this is definitely not a bluff.”