Russia has once again raked up the nuclear threat as its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday asserted that his country will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons. In another statement, Lavrov has also warned that the third world war would be nuclear and destructive. This development comes amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's forces to invade Ukraine.

Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says: Russian media Sputnik — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Sergey Lavrov has also lashed out at Ukraine and alleged that it is negotiating at the behest of the United States. Lavrov's statement comes after the first round of talks between the two countries took place on February 28. Both sides discussed through all agenda topics in detail, and found several spots where similar stances could be projected and agreed to continue the discussion process, according to Russian delegation chief Vladimir Medinsky.

Putin orders Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Meanwhile, in a big decision, Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Sunday order the country's nuclear deterrent forces to be on 'high alert'. Following this, Russia's nuclear deterrent forces are in a “special regime of combat duty” amid criticisms from the West over Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The decision triggered concerns from NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg who said that Putin’s nuclear rhetoric is “dangerous”.

Second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia

Meanwhile, as per Russian media, the second round of talks are now scheduled to take place on March 2. According to TASS, the new round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will take place in Belarus' Belovezhskaya Pushcha. Media reports have claimed that Russia is "ready" to start discussions with Ukraine on Wednesday night. TASS reported quoting the source as saying, "Not a cancellation; the schedule was shifted; official information will come shortly."

Russia 'ready' to continue talks with Ukraine Wednesday night: AFP News Agency#RussianUkrainianCrisis — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Image: AP