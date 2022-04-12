Russia Vows To Retaliate Against France After It Expels Six Russian 'agent' Diplomats

Following the announcement that France has expelled six Russian agents, the Russian Embassy in Paris has issued a statement saying that the Russian side has placed a strong complaint regarding the unfriendly activity of the French authorities, to which a reasonable response would certainly follow. These remarks from the Russian embassy came after France had decided to remove six Russian agents who had allegedly been operating under diplomatic cover. According to a Politico report, the French secret service (French DGSI) detected the Russian agents working under "diplomatic cover" as part of a "clandestine operation."

As the Russia Ukraine war has reached its 48th day, the French Foreign Ministry stated that the actions of the six Russian agents have been found to be contradictory to France's national interests, and they have been declared persona non grata. As per media reports, the ministry further revealed that due to the unavailability of the Russian envoy, the second person in command in Paris has been summoned to be informed of the decision.

'Activities of six Russian agents proved to be contrary to France's national interests'

The operation "conducted by Russian intelligence services" on French land has been halted, according to a statement released by the French foreign ministry on Monday evening. Further, the statement added that the operation was conducted by the six Russian agents working "under diplomatic cover and whose activities proved to be contrary to our national interests”. According to the Anadolu Agency report, this clandestine Russian effort was discovered on Sunday, following the first round of the French presidential election.

Apart from this, Paris suspended 35 Russian envoys earlier this month for actions that were considered incompatible with the nation's security interests. The deportation was part of a Europe-wide reaction to grave crimes committed by Russian troops in the liberated city of Bucha in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Lefigaro, quoting FranceInter, called for further financial sanctions against the Putin-led administration on April 4, mentioning a ban on Russian oil and gas. Macron told FranceInter that the photographs emerging from Bucha, Ukraine, were "unbearable" and displayed strong evidence of "war crimes."

As per media reports, Macron also announced that they would work with European partners, notably Germany, to impose more financial sanctions against Russia. He also argued that criminals must accept responsibility for their actions.