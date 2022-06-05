Russia Wants Severodonetsk By June 10 As Ukraine Recaptures Half Of The City: Luhansk Guv

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the regional administration head of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai, claimed that the Russian forces have set a task of capturing Ukraine's Severodonetsk city by June 10. He further stated that the Ukrainian military has regained control of half of the city and also apprehended at least eight occupiers. His comments came amid the fierce battle between the troops of both countries in Ukraine's eastern regions. "Severodonetsk is conditionally divided in half. The Russian troops are making all efforts to complete their task in the region. They did not expect such resistance from Ukraine and kept on spreading lies about capturing the city," Haidai stated on Telegram.

The Luhansk regional head also accused the Russian forces of plundering the region, saying that "they took away everything they had not seen before." Meanwhile, earlier on May 31, Leonid Pasechnik, Moscow-appointed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) governor, claimed that Russian troops have already captured one-third area of Severodonetsk city. "We can already say that a third of the city is under our control," Pasechnik told the TASS news agency. He went on to say that combat is now taking place in the region's urban areas, and that offensive is not going as fast as Russia would have liked.

Situation in Donbass region still remains grim: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also stated that his troops have achieved "some success" in the battle battles taking place in the city of Severodonetsk and are resisting the Russian military attacks. In his daily video message on June 2, Zelenskyy noted that despite Ukrainian forces resisting Russia’s attacks, the overall military situation in the Donbass region has not changed. “The longer the war lasts, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia will forever write in its history," he claimed.

Russia lost nearly 31,150 soldiers since onset of war: Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has also incurred heavy casualties since the onset of the war. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that the enemy has lost nearly 31,150 soldiers, 3,392 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,381 tanks, 686 artillery systems and 207 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 95 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,360 vehicles and fuel tanks, 548 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 210 aircraft, 175 helicopters, 122 cruise missiles, 53 special equipment and 13 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated on Twitter.

Image: AP