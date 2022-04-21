As Russia's invasion continues, Yuriy Sak, advisor to Ukraine's Defence Minister, spoke to Republic on Thursday. In his conversation with Shawan Sen and Mridul Sharma, the Ukraine official confirmed that Russia was building a land corridor through Donbas, all the way to Crimea, and called it a part of their 'military objective'.

Maybe that's why they are so fiercely attacking Mariupol. Because without Mariupol this corridor cannot be created. This is why it is essential for us to keep holding Marioupil and we hope that it plays out our way," Sak said. He, however, refused to comment on any claims made by Russians, saying "because we have seen many times in the past that Russian claims are pure propaganda and are not based on facts."

"Russia trying to inflict as much damage as possible"

During the conversation, the advisor to Ukraine's Defense Minister highlighted how Russia's sole aim was to inflict as much as possible. Sak said, "What we can say with certainty is that from the beginning of the war because of the missile attacks, and you understand that by now Russia has fired over 1,600 missiles at Ukraine, and these are just missiles. This was also in addition to airstrikes, and bombings. A few days ago Russia has used its strategic bombers to throw bombs at Mariupol. From this perspective, of course, Russia is trying to inflict as much damage as is possible but Ukraine still continues to conduct successful military operations and we rely very much on our international partners for assistance."

"All war crimes committed"

Elaborating on Russia's atrocities, the Ukraine official said, "There is hardly any war crime left that Russia has not committed yet in the country. Russian armed forces have devastated cities like Buchan, Irpin, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and many more. And everyone witnessed what they did to the citizens of Mariupol."