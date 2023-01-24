Russia Warns Berlin-Moscow Ties Will Suffer If Germany Sends Leopard Tanks To Ukraine

Shipments of Leopard tanks to Ukraine would have a negative impact on Russian-German relations and will inevitably affect their future development, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's assessment. He stated that such shipments "will, undoubtedly, leave an unavoidable mark for the future of these relations," when answering a question about the potential change in Russian-German relations if Berlin approves the shipment of the tanks to Kiev, as per a report from TASS. Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian-German relations are currently at a low point, with little substantial dialogue between the two countries and other EU and NATO nations. He also said that "we do not observe any substantial dialogue with Germany or other EU, NATO countries".

This statement came after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced in a press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin, that Germany will make a decision on the Leopards soon. On January 20, Defense Ministers of approximately 50 countries met at the Ramstein airbase in Germany. After the meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that a decision on the shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine has not yet been made by the participants.

Polish PM says Poland will send tanks to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that Poland will form a separate coalition of countries willing to send tanks to Ukraine if Germany does not agree to do so. He stated that Poland has already decided to send a company (consisting of up to 14 vehicles) of tanks to Ukraine and will proceed with this plan independently of Berlin's position on the matter. Ukraine needs tanks to prepare for Russia's spring offensive, which will lead to a new phase in the war.

The Leopard 2 tanks

The Leopard 2 is a main battle tank developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) of Germany. It was first introduced in 1979 and has undergone several upgrades since then. It is currently in service in several countries, including Germany, Spain, Canada, and Turkey. The Leopard tanks are considered one of the best main battle tanks in the world, with advanced features such as state-of-the-art armor, a powerful 120mm smoothbore gun, and advanced fire control and night vision systems. It also has a high level of mobility, thanks to its powerful engine and advanced suspension system.

The Leopard 2 has been used in several conflicts, including in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Afghanistan by some of the countries where it is in service. There are several versions of the Leopard 2, including the Leopard 2A4, 2A5, 2A6, 2A7, and 2A7+. The Leopard 2A4 is the original version of the tank, which first entered service in 1979. The 2A5 and 2A6 are upgraded versions of the 2A4, with improved armor and other enhancements.

The 2A7 and 2A7+ are the latest versions of the Leopard 2, with even further improvements to armor, firepower, and mobility. The Leopard 2 has been widely exported, however, some countries have faced issues with the tank's readiness and maintenance cost. Some countries, such as Canada, have started upgrading and modernizing their fleets with new technologies such as active protection system and other upgrades.