Europe will face severe consequences against the hefty anti-Russia sanctions imposed in the wake of the "military operations" in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Thursday. Speaking to Izvestiya publication, Pankin explained that the "wave" of the impact will render a ripple effect across western Europe. He went on to say that despite the sweeping penalties, Russia will fulfill its obligations to the accords signed in the past.

"You can already see these waves, they will also go toward western Europe, which is dependent on us, but not because we use energy supplies as a weapon- we always fulfill our obligations anchored bin agreements and accords," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

Pankin's statement comes as the Western nations, including the US, UK, and more have slapped Russia with numerous economic and financial sanctions, which impact the country's energy, defense technology, and aviation realms. Other than Russian President Vladimir Putin or his cabinet, the penalties have not been imposed to several financial institutions, business entities, individuals, and the aviation sector. Russian banks have been expelled from the SWIFT global banking services, which has crippled Moscow's ability to avail foreign exchange. This, in turn, has hit the prices of domestic currency and the economy.

US hits 'main artery' of Russian economy

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden struck the "main artery" of Russian revenue by imposing a total ban on oil, oil products, and coal imports from Russia. Meanwhile, Biden is also weighing imposing measures on Russian nuclear agency Rosatom. In addition, Washington is also in discussions with the nuclear power industry to ascertain the impact of the ban on uranium enrichment from Russia, although, "no decision on the matter was eminent," a senior official of the Biden administration told a prominent news outlet.

Previously, the European Union (EU), US, UK and others have introduced export bans on Russia pertaining to technologies, pieces of equipment supporting its oil refining capabilities in a bid to "degrade Russia's status as a leading energy supplier over time," the US Commerce Department said in a statement. Besides, the US and its allies have also closed all their airspace to Russian airline operators levying a blow to the Russian aviation sector. Apart from this, Russian geopolitical actions also led the West to impose bans on broadcasting and commercial industry. US-based social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube suspended monetisation of Russian content and banned broadcasting Russian state-owned channels like Sputnik, RT News, and Russia Today.

Meanwhile, commercial brands like Nike, Adidas, Apple, Samsung, IKEA, Honda, Ford, Dell, and others have opted to halt business operations in Russia. The hospitality industry on Wednesday also announced the suspension of future developments, with Hyatt, Hilton, and Accor calling off scheduled openings of new wings in Russia. In the latest hit, American financial service corporations like JP Morgan & Chase, and Goldman Sachs have also announced "actively" winding down commercial activities in Russia in accordance with government mandates throughout the world.

