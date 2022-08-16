Russia Warns IAEA Delegation's Visit To Zaporizhzhia NPP Via Kyiv Would Be 'too Risky': UN

Amid the ongoing ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the United Nations (UN) stated that Russia has warned of possible danger in sending any mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) through Ukraine’s capital. According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the secretariat has ascertained logistical and security capabilities in Ukraine to enable any International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the nuclear power facility from through Kyiv. However, both Russia and Ukraine have to agree to facilitate the visit of IAEA officials to the plant to take stock of its security.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian diplomat warned that it would be extremely risky for the IAEA delegation to travel from Kyiv to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and then across the contact line. "Across the front line - that is a huge risk, given that the Ukrainian armed forces are heterogeneous armed formations. These people will be ready to commit any provocation," stated Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, as per the TASS news agency.

Russia proposes a 'secure route' to facilitate IAEA visit to ZNPP

Vishnevetsky further recalled that Russia had earlier suggested a "secure route" to facilitate the visit of IAEA inspectors to the nuclear plant. "Our military will provide complete security if IAEA follows Russia's proposed route. Ukraine will not provide anything. Therefore, this proposal on a trip through Kyiv and the territory controlled by Ukraine raises not only questions, but bewilderment," the diplomat added. Notably, the situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the UN nuclear watchdog since Russia launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24.

IAEA urges Russia and Ukraine to allow expert mission to visit plant

Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and has been occupied by Russia since March this year. The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has appealed to Russia and Ukraine, who are holding each other responsible for the attacks at the facility, to permit nuclear experts to examine the damage and evaluate security and safety at the vast nuclear complex. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is under Russian control but is currently run by Ukrainians as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate for more than five months now.

Image: AP